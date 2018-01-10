Dollar General recalls cookies over undeclared milk, tree nuts

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Consumers with questions may contact Dollar General's customer service department at 800-678-9258 or by emailing custsvc@dollargeneral.com .

Customers who bought Clover Valley Iced Oatmeal Cookies at Dollar General are encouraged to discard it or return to their local Dollar General store to exchange the product for a like item.

What to do

Dollar General is recalling packages of oatmeal cookies that actually contain coconut macaroon cookies, the company announced Tuesday.

The recall involves 12-ounce packages of “Clover Valley Iced Oatmeal Cookies.” The packages have lot number “L46217 30” with a best-by date of Aug. 18, 2018.

“Consumers with a milk and/or nut allergy or sensitivity to these items should not consume these products due to a possible health risk or serious allergic reaction,” Dollar General said in a release.

No illnesses or reactions have been reported at this time, according to Dollar General.

The company said it learned of the issue from a store employee. The product's manufacturer confirmed a production facility labeling error in which coconut macaroons were inadvertently placed in the iced oatmeal cookie packaging.

Milk and nut allergens present in the Clover Valley Coconut Macaroon Cookies, which are not disclosed on the Clover Valley Iced Oatmeal Cookie packaging, may pose a health risk to consumers if eaten.

The cookies were sold and distributed exclusively in Dollar General stores in several states, including Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Maryland and New York.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.