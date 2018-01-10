Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Dollar General recalls cookies over undeclared milk, tree nuts

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, 12:09 p.m.
Dollar General has recalled packages of iced oatmeal cookies, after an employee noticed they actually contain coconut macaroons.
Dollar General is recalling packages of oatmeal cookies that actually contain coconut macaroon cookies, the company announced Tuesday.

The recall involves 12-ounce packages of “Clover Valley Iced Oatmeal Cookies.” The packages have lot number “L46217 30” with a best-by date of Aug. 18, 2018.

“Consumers with a milk and/or nut allergy or sensitivity to these items should not consume these products due to a possible health risk or serious allergic reaction,” Dollar General said in a release.

No illnesses or reactions have been reported at this time, according to Dollar General.

The company said it learned of the issue from a store employee. The product's manufacturer confirmed a production facility labeling error in which coconut macaroons were inadvertently placed in the iced oatmeal cookie packaging.

Milk and nut allergens present in the Clover Valley Coconut Macaroon Cookies, which are not disclosed on the Clover Valley Iced Oatmeal Cookie packaging, may pose a health risk to consumers if eaten.

The cookies were sold and distributed exclusively in Dollar General stores in several states, including Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Maryland and New York.

