World

Woman rejects claim she did $300K in damage to date's art

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, 1:21 p.m.
Lindy Lou Layman, right, stands with her defense attorney Justin Keiter after making an appearance in court, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, in Houston. Layman is challenging allegations that she caused at least $300,000 in damage to a prominent Houston attorney's art collection at the end of their first date. She is charged with felony criminal mischief for the Dec. 23 incident in the home of attorney Tony Buzbee. (Michael Ciaglo/Houston Chronicle via AP)
Lindy Lou Layman walks with her defense attorney Justin Keiter after making an appearance in court, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, in Houston. Layman is challenging allegations that she caused at least $300,000 in damage to a prominent Houston attorney's art collection at the end of their first date. She is charged with felony criminal mischief for the Dec. 23 incident in the home of attorney Tony Buzbee. (Michael Ciaglo/Houston Chronicle via AP)
This photo provided by the Houston Police Department shows Lindy Lou Layman who was arrested Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018, on criminal mischief charges after her date with Anthony Buzbee, a prominent Houston trial lawyer. Authorities say Layman, of Dallas, was intoxicated while on a first date with Buzbee and caused at least $300,000 in damage to his art collection, including two Andy Warhol paintings. (Houston Police Department via AP)
Lindy Lou Layman walks out of court Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018 in Houston. Layman is challenging allegations that she caused at least $300,000 in damage to a prominent Houston attorney's art collection at the end of their first date. She is charged with felony criminal mischief for the Dec. 23 incident in the home of attorney Tony Buzbee. (Michael Ciaglo/Houston Chronicle via AP)
HOUSTON — A Dallas woman is challenging allegations that she caused at least $300,000 in damage to a prominent Houston attorney's art collection at the end of their first date.

Lindy Lou Layman appeared in a Houston courtroom Tuesday after being charged with felony criminal mischief for the Dec. 23 incident in the home of attorney Tony Buzbee.

Prosecutors say Buzbee told investigators the 29-year-old Layman became intoxicated and belligerent and that she shattered two $20,000 sculptures and poured wine on paintings, including two Andy Warhol works each valued at $500,000.

Justin Keiter, Layman's attorney, said Tuesday his client is a “great person” and they “disagree with Mr. Buzbee's rendition of the facts.” He declined to give an alternate version of what happened, saying he's saving it for the courtroom.

Buzbee has represented high-profile figures, including former Texas Gov. Rick Perry in an abuse-of-power case.

Layman is free on $30,000 bond.

