Report: Growing number of Russians coming to U.S. to give birth

Russian women have found a way to exploit birthright citizenship.

A boom of pregnant women from Russia have been securing work visas to come to the United States where they subsequently give birth to a child who instantly becomes a citizen of the United States, according to an NBC News report .

The 14th Amendment to the Constitution declares anyone who is born on U.S. soil, becomes an American citizen.

President Trump, during his campaign for the presidency in 2016, pushed to scuttle the Amendment.

"We're the only place-just about, that's stupid enough to (allow birthright citizenship)," Trump said at the time.

The NBC News report stated that properties bearing Trump's name were among the most popular for Russian birth tourists.

Further, housing located in buildings associated with the Trump's name were advertised by birth tourism agencies focused on Russian clients.

"There is no indication that Trump or the Trump Organization is profiting directly from birth tourism," the report said.

The report also said this trend is neither new, nor exclusive to Russian mothers-to-be, citing pregnant Chinese women who have flocked to Southern California over the years.

NBC News stressed that though controversial, nothing these women are doing is illegal, provided they are truthful when filling out immigration and insurance paperwork.