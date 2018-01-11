Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Illinois Catholic priest charged with child pornography

Wire Reports | Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018
Rev. Gerald R. Hechenberger
Rev. Gerald R. Hechenberger

Updated 17 hours ago

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — A Catholic priest has been arrested in southern Illinois on child pornography charges.

Belleville police say the Rev. Gerald R. Hechenberger was arrested when detectives found images and videos of child pornography and drug paraphernalia at Holy Childhood Church and school in Mascoutah where Hechenberger is associate pastor. He was charged Tuesday with child pornography and possession of methamphetamine. The 54-year-old Hechenberger remains in custody after his bail was set at $2 million. It was not immediately clear if he has an attorney.

The Belleville News-Democrat reports that police launched an investigation after receiving a tip from a group called Internet Crimes Against Children.

In a statement, Belleville Diocese Bishop Edward K. Braxton says the diocese has not received any information that any parishioners "are affected by this matter."

It is unknown if Hechenberger produced any of the images himself, or if he has had any inappropriate contact with children directly, authorities said. Belleville police said parents or guardians should speak to their children if they had any contact with Hechenberger and immediately report any suspicious conduct.

