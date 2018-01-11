Pakistani father of slain girl blames police for slow action

Muslim custom decrees that the dead must be buried almost immediately. But the father of 7-year-old Zainab Ansari, who was raped and strangled last week, says he won't bury her until her killer is found and punished.

"We will not bury her until we get justice," Anees Anasari told reporters. "We are now afraid of letting our children leave the home. How was our child kidnapped from a busy market?"

As her relatives tell it, Zainab's horrifying last few hours unfolded like this: The child had been staying with her aunt while her parents traveled to Saudi Arabia to perform the umrah pilgrimage. Last Thursday, relatives say, she left home for a nearby Quran recital. She never returned.

On Tuesday, police found her body in a dumpster about a mile from her home in Kasur, a city in Punjab province. According to early autopsy reports, Zainab had been raped multiple times and strangled four or five days earlier.

Anees Anasari accused police of slow response when his daughter went missing. He made comments late Wednesday after police killed two protesters by opening fire at residents who were protesting against Zainab Ansari's brutal death.

Angry residents attacked a police station Wednesday, sparking clashes in which three people were also injured.

On Thursday, authorities arrested three police officers for opening fire at the mob instead of in the air to disperse the crowd.

The total degeneration of the Punjab police was apparent once again today in Kasur when they opened fire on the unarmed protestors who were raising their voice against this horrific incident. https://t.co/w7aO2eqtun — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 10, 2018

CCTV footage purporting to show Zainab walking hand-in-hand with a stranger has been circulating online and publicized by several Pakistani news outlets.

Police say that they are investigating the death and that charges should follow soon. Officials say that DNA was recovered from Zainab's body and that early evidence suggests the perpetrator was a family acquaintance. But lawmakers also seemed to suggest that Zainab's family deserved some blame for what happened to her.

"A child's safety is its parents' responsibility," Rana Sanaullah, the law minister of Punjab, told the newspaper Dawn.

The sexual abuse of children has been a recurring issue in Kasur. At least 12 children have been sexually assaulted and killed in the past two years. Last month, a 9-year-old girl went missing from the city center near her home. She escaped her captor, but reports say she remains "severely traumatized."

Rape and murder of Zainab Ansari shocks Pakistan: Police in Pakistan are hunting a man who was caught on CCTV leading away eight-year-old Zainab Ansari before raping and murdering her, in a killing that has shocked the nation. https://t.co/jNt1W2Bqqm pic.twitter.com/DfJcom42jB — jc m. mercado (@tianz17) January 10, 2018

Police say at least five of the killings can be linked to one person, who is the focus of a manhunt involving hundreds of law enforcement officials. Police say at least 90 potential suspects have had their DNA tested.

In 2015, police busted a gang running a child sex ring. The gang had allegedly abducted and assaulted at least 280 children since 2009. The families of the abducted children were often blackmailed, and video clips and images of the assaults were sold online.

In Pakistan, rape and violence against women are endemic. Sometimes, they're even sanctioned by traditional authorities. In Pakistan, tribal councils have come under fire for ordering the rape of women whose relatives commit crimes. In July, a 12-year-old girl was raped by a teenager in a field. Two days later, the perpetrator's 16-year-old sister was sexually assaulted as punishment. Although it's hard to know how often this happens, experts estimate that hundreds of women suffer this fate each year.

— The Associated Press contributed