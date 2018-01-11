Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

German police arrest 8 members of suspected pedophile gang

The Associated Press | Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018, 2:00 p.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

BERLIN — Eight suspected members of an online pedophile network have been arrested in what German police described Thursday as one of the most serious child sexual abuse cases they've ever investigated.

Police in the southwestern city of Freiburg said those arrested included a 47-year-old German woman suspected of letting others rape her own son in exchange for payment between 2015 and 2017. The woman and her 37-year-old partner are also accused of abusing the child themselves. The child has been taken into protective care.

In a statement, Freiburg police said others arrested were a 37-year-old Swiss man; a 32-year-old Spanish citizen; and two Germans, including a 49-year-old soldier stationed in France.

The case came to light following an anonymous tip sent to police in September. The suspects, who weren't identified, were all arrested last fall. Freiburg police said they only released information about the case Thursday so as not to endanger further investigations.

In a separate statement, Baden-Wuerttemberg state police said they also arrested two other men from northern Germany in connection with the case. One of them, a 43-year-old man from the northern state of Schleswig-Holstein, had expressed a desire to kill a child. Officers found items that could be used to tie up a person when they arrested the man in October.

Police said the other man, a 32-year-old also from Schleswig-Holstein, is suspected of abusing his own daughter on camera.

“This matter is the most serious case of sexual abuse of children ever investigated by Baden-Wuerttemberg state police,” they said.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.