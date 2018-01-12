Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

N.C. mom accused of pulling knife on son's bullies

The Associated Press | Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, 3:18 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A North Carolina mother is facing charges after police say she followed her son to school and drew a knife on two teenagers she thought were bullying him.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police told local media that 32-year-old Olga Cortez followed her son's school bus to a middle school on Friday.

Police say Cortez got into an argument with two 13-year-old boys who she believed were the bullies. Officials say one of the teens assaulted Cortez, who pulled out a knife. School staff got control of Cortez, who put the knife back in her vehicle.

Police say Cortez has been charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon and having a weapon on school grounds.

The two boys were charged with simple assault.

