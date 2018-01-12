Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

'Tide Pods Challenge' new dangerous trend for teens

Samson X Horne
Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, 8:00 p.m.
The “Tide Pods Challenge' requires kids to ingest small laundry detergent packages and post videos of themselves doing so online. (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP)
A new online "challenge" that involves teens putting Tide laundry-detergent pods in their mouths is proving to be dangerous.

Teenagers have been posting videos of themselves participating in the "Tide Pods Challenge," which requires kids to ingest small laundry detergent packages, subsequently leading to the unsurprising side effects of swallowing household cleaners, like choking, gagging and vomiting.

Ingredients in the pods include ethanol, hydrogen peroxide and polymers – a highly-toxic mix of detergent meant to wipe out dirt and grime. Manufacturers have been concerned about toddlers mistakenly ingesting them, according to CBS News.

YouTube, citing its policy of blocking "harmful or dangerous content" has removed many of the videos, some of which have shown kids attempt "cooking" the packs by pan frying them before consumption.

Countless memes across the internet have poked fun at the dangerous new game, including a Twitter account created solely for that purpose.

And there's even a "Hypothetical edible Tide pods recipe" that requires a baking sheet, Sprite and parchment paper.

Doctors say biting into the packets can burn the mouth and esophagus, which is located near the trachea and the lungs. In some cases the chemicals can affect breathing and lead to death, accoriding to the New York Daily News. Swallowing the detergent can also lead to diarrhea and vomiting.

The Poison Control Center says to drink a full glass of water or milk if a pod is ingested, not to force yourself to vomit and to contact a doctor immediately, the Daily News reported.

Samson X Horne is a digital producer for Trib Total Media.

