World

Martin Luther King III calls out Trump on alleged immigration comments

The Associated Press | Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, 1:06 p.m.
Martin Luther King III,with his wife Arndrea Waters, and their daughter Yolanda, 9, during their visit to the Martin Luther King Jr., Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, Monday, Jan. 15, 2018. The son of the late U.S. civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr., and his family had earlier participated in an event commemorating the life and legacy of his father.(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Members of the University of the District of Columbia women's lacrosse team stop to take a group photo at the Martin Luther King Jr., Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, Monday, Jan. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Martin Luther King III, right, with his wife Arndrea Waters, left, and their daughter Yolanda, 9, center, during their visit to the Martin Luther King Jr., Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, Monday, Jan. 15, 2018. The son of the late U.S. civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr., and his family had earlier participated in an event commemorating the life and legacy of his father. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Martin Luther King III, right, holds hands with his wife Arndrea Waters, center, and their daughter Yolanda, 9, during their visit to the Martin Luther King Jr., Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, Monday, Jan. 15, 2018. The son of the late U.S. civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr., and his family had earlier participated in an event commemorating the life and legacy of his father.(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
WASHINGTON — Martin Luther King Jr.'s eldest son is calling out President Donald Trump following accusations the president used a vulgarity to describe African countries during a meeting last week and expressed a preference for immigrants from countries like Norway.

Martin Luther King III spoke in Washington on Monday, the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

King says: “When a president insists that our nation needs more citizens from white states like Norway, I don't even think we need to spend any time even talking about what it says and what it is.”

He says: “We got to find a way to work on this man's heart.”

Referring to former Alabama Gov. George Wallace, King added: “George Wallace was a staunch racist and we worked on his heart and ultimately George Wallace transformed.”

