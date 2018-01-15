Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Afghanistan war not a top concern, according to poll

Brian Bowling
Brian Bowling | Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, 4:42 p.m.
A U.S. military helicopter flies over the site of a suicide bomb that struck a NATO convoy in Kandahar south of Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017.
Asked an open-ended question about what they thought was the “most important problem” facing the United States, Republicans and Democrats were united in not thinking about the war in Afghanistan, according to a Gallup poll.

The war didn't make the top 15 of either side's list. The top problems identified by Republicans were immigration and government dissatisfaction, both at 16 percent. Government dissatisfaction was the top problem for Democrats at 30 percent.

The results are based on telephone interviews between Jan. 2 and Jan. 7 and come from a random sample of 1,024 adults.

The Afghanistan war didn't get its own category in the full list of results but “Wars/War (nonspecific)/Fear of war” managed to scrape up about 1 percent from all the people polled, according to the detailed results.

Brian Bowling is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1218, bbowling@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribBrian.

