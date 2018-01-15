Broken rail likely caused D.C. Metro Red Line train carrying 63 to derail

WASHINGTON — A Metro train derailment on a downtown stretch of the Red Line Monday morning was likely caused by a broken rail, officials said.

The agency said a 7000-series train with 63 passengers aboard derailed as it passed over a section of defective tracks around 6:30 a.m. One passenger was evaluated for shortness of breath, but there were no serious injuries, officials said.

Three railcars from the rear of the train came off the tracks, officials said, and the passengers were herded through the tunnel to the Metro Center station platform after an estimated 90-minute wait outside Farragut North.

Red Line derailment called a 'red flag' as Md. lawmakers debate funding for #Metro https://t.co/IXqRrSeRAD pic.twitter.com/lcJ532MRbE — WTOP (@WTOP) January 15, 2018

The early-morning derailment on a busy section of of system of downtown raised new questions about the millions invested in the year-long SafeTrack maintenance program, and efforts to raise hundreds of millions more to improve the safety and reliability of the system. The cleanup, meanwhile, was likely to impact the Tuesday morning commute.

"This is a process that will take some time as you can imagine, and we're going to be very methodical about it to prevent any further damage and obviously any safety-related issues," Metro General Manager Paul Wiedefeld said. "As you can imagine it's very tight quarters down there in the tunnel."

Wiedefeld said "investigators are looking into whether a break in the rail developed as the train over the incident," particularly a "10-foot" long section of rail that "shattered in separate places" and is being rebuilt with different pieces.

"We saw some cracking, but again, it's too early" to determine a root cause, he said.

Wiedefeld added, " I can also tell you that this rail was manufactured in 1993, which may sound old but actually rail can last 40, 50 years just so you do know, so it's not particularly old in the railroad business."

Wiedefeld said the rail was last was subjected to ultrasonic testing on Aug. 9 and would have been visually inspected as recently as last week under Metro protocol.

The agency was in the process of pulling those inspection records on Monday.

#BREAKING : Metro Red line train derailed between Farragut North and Metro Center with 60 ppl on board. No reports of injuries. pic.twitter.com/VE7rl3UK2S — Ryan Hughes (@ABC7Hughes) January 15, 2018

"There were no issues identified during that ⅛ultrasonic testing⅜ process," Wiedefeld said of the process that allowing inspectors to detect cracks before they are visible to the naked eye. "I must emphasize that the final root cause has not been determined and we will continue looking at all possible contributing factors."

Wiedefeld said the train slid up to 1,200 feet, kicking up dust and creating smoke clouds as it ground against the concrete.

The derailment happened about 6:30 a.m. after the train left Farragut North station. Passengers described a sudden jolt that felt like extreme airline turbulence.

Alan Devlin, a 37-year-old attorney who was headed into the office from his home in Cleveland Park, said as the train cruised through the tunnel, there was a loud bang followed by "unusual shuttering" and then a lurch. That was followed by smoke and a strong electrical smell.

"There's a moment where you're thinking 'is this about to get worse or better?'" he said

Red Line service continued to run Monday with delays. For a brief time, shuttle buses filled gaps in service. On Tuesday, Metro officials said trains are expected to run every 10 minutes between Glenmont and Shady Grove. Red Line trains generally run every eight minutes across the line with more frequent service from Grosvenor to Silver Spring.