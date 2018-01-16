Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Suspect in Youngwood standoff found dead in home 
World

Mormon church appoints 93-year-old ex-surgeon as president

The Associated Press | Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, 11:39 a.m.
Russell M. Nelson (right) was officially named the 17th president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018. He's seen here in September 2017 with Dallin H. Oaks.
Rick Bowmer/AP
Russell M. Nelson (right) was officially named the 17th president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018. He's seen here in September 2017 with Dallin H. Oaks.

Updated 6 hours ago

SALT LAKE CITY — A 93-year-old former heart surgeon with three decades of experience with the Mormon church's top leadership panel has been officially named the faith's president.

High-ranking Mormon D. Todd Christofferson announced the selection of Russell M. Nelson as president Tuesday in an address from Salt Lake City that broadcast to Mormons around the world.

Nelson's selection follows a longstanding succession plan that makes the longest-tenured member of the faith's Quorum the next church's president.

He becomes the 17th president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The Utah-based faith counts nearly 16 million members worldwide.

He succeeds Thomas S. Monson, who died Jan. 2.

The faith's presidents are considered prophets who lead the church through revelations from God in collaboration with two top counselors and members of the Quorum.

