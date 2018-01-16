Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Detroit man deported to Mexico after 30 years in the United States

The Associated Press | Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, 10:27 p.m.
Jorge Garcia hugs his wife, Cindy Garcia, and their two children at Detroit Metro Airport moments before boarding a flight to Mexico.
Detroit Free Press
Jorge Garcia hugs his wife, Cindy Garcia, and their two children at Detroit Metro Airport moments before boarding a flight to Mexico.
Jorge Garcia stands at the ticket counter at Detroit Metro Airport while checking in his bags.
Detroit Free Press
Jorge Garcia stands at the ticket counter at Detroit Metro Airport while checking in his bags.

Updated 7 hours ago

DETROIT — A Detroit man who had lived in the United States for nearly 30 years has been deported to Mexico.

Jorge Garcia came to the United States with his family when he was 10 years old. He has no criminal record, pays taxes and has long sought legal status, according to his family. The 39-year-old landscaper was deported on Monday and can't return to the United States for a decade.

Garcia had faced an order of removal from immigration courts since 2009, but had been granted stays of removal under former President Obama's administration.

Garcia learned in November that he'd been scheduled to be deported as part of an immigration crackdown by President Trump's administration. A request from Democratic Congresswoman Debbie Dingell pushed back the deportation date to allow Garcia to spend the holidays with his wife and two children, who are all U.S. citizens.

"We did not want to put up a Christmas tree because it was way too sad to even get to that point," his wife, Cindy Garcia, said. "It was rough because we knew he was going to leave eventually. All we could do is make memories."

Immigrant advocates say deporting people like Garcia separates families.

"Rather than wait to see what reforms are made, immigration officials came into work on a national holiday to take Jorge away from his family," said Michigan United, a group that advocates for immigrant rights and other issues.

Jorge Garcia is too old to qualify for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which allows young immigrants living in the country illegally who were brought here as children to work and study in the U.S.

"I got to leave my family behind, knowing that they're probably going to have a hard time adjusting," Garcia said. "Me not being there for them for who knows how long. It's just hard."

Khaalid Walls, a spokesman for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, said Tuesday that the federal government was justified in deporting Garcia.

"All of those in violation of the immigration laws may be subject to immigration arrest, detention and, if found removable by final order, removal from the United States," Walls said in a statement.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.