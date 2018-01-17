Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Survival tail: Dog lasts 5 nights in bitter cold

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, 1:54 p.m.
Pixabay

Updated 15 hours ago

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — A blind 13-year-old dog that has cancer was found covered in snow and barely able to move after he spent five nights outside in the bitter cold, huddled in a window well of a neighbor's home in eastern Minnesota.

Patsy Sumpter told KARE-TV that it was a miracle her goldendoodle, Buddy, was discovered alive, saying he probably wouldn't have survived another night.

Sumpter said she let Buddy outside her Eden Prairie home on Wednesday night, but he never returned.

“Normally, he goes down in the woods and he comes back,” she said. “And he didn't come back. And I kept calling and calling.”

She began searching as the weather deteriorated.

“It snowed that next morning and it just got worse and worse, and I just felt so helpless,” she said. Sumpter didn't realize that Buddy was still close to home.

On Monday, neighbor Emily Raguse went down to her basement and something in a window well caught her eye. There was a dog curled up and covered in snow.

“I couldn't even believe my eyes,” she said. “He was really, really lethargic, so he pretty much was only moving his head a little bit.”

Raguse covered the dog with a towel until police arrived and lifted him from the window well.

Buddy was finally reunited with Sumpter thanks to the phone number on his name tag.

After spending a harrowing few days in frigid weather, Buddy is soaking up the warmth of a fire under a blanket. He's scheduled to go to the vet for a check-up Wednesday, Sumpter said.

“He didn't want to die there I guess,” she said. “He wanted to come home and be with us.”

Related Content
Dog owners who don't provide warmth in cold weather face up to $300 fine, jail term 
A new animal protection law that limits the amount of time a dog may be tied outside has kept phones ringing at the Humane Society ...
Humane officers cite Steelton couple with leaving dog in the cold
They were warned. Locally and across the state, advocates for humane animal treatment put out warning after warning that humane officers would be enforcing Pennsylvania's new ...
Penn Township man left shivering dog outside during cold spell, police say
A Penn Township man was charged with misdemeanor animal cruelty Tuesday after police found his dog shivering outside Friday when the high temperature was in ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.