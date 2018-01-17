Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Danish inventor charged with killing Swedish journalist on self-built submarine

Jacob Tierney
Jacob Tierney | Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, 5:00 p.m.
This is a April 30 2008 photo of submarine owner Peter Madsenstands inside the vessel . Denmark's navy says that Madsen's privately built submarine that had been feared missing in Danish waters has been found and the crew is safe. The navy says that the 40-ton, nearly 18-meter-long (60-foot-long) submarine with at least two people on board had been 'found sailing' south of Copenhagen.
Updated 5 hours ago

A Danish inventor has been charged with killing a Swedish journalist during a trip on a submarine he built.

Reporter Kim Wall went missing in August after embarking on the submarine built by Peter Madsen, the Associated Press reports. Her headless body was found weeks later.

Madsen's story about the fate of the reporter has changed repeatedly since she disappeared.

Madsen, 47, was rescued from his submarine after it sank. He initially claimed he had already dropped Ward off on an island hours earlier.

When her body was found, he said a heavy hatch had fallen on her head, killing her, and that he buried her at sea. He later changed his story again and said she had died of carbon monoxide poisoning, NPR reports.

Danish investigators say they're not exactly sure how Madsen killed Wall, but they believe he either cut her throat or strangled her before dismembering her dumping her body in the sea, the Associated Press reports.

He is charged with murder, dismemberment, indecent handling of a corpse, and having sexual relations with Wall of “a particularly dangerous nature.”

Investigators believe he deliberately sank his submarine, according to the Associated Press.

Danish prosecutors are seeking a life sentence.

His trial starts March 8.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.

