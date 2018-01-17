Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Bob Dole gets Congressional Gold Medal

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, 3:57 p.m.
President Donald Trump, center and Vice President Mike Pence watch during a Congressional Gold Medal ceremony honoring former Senator Bob Dole on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018.
Evan Vucci/AP
President Donald Trump, center and Vice President Mike Pence watch during a Congressional Gold Medal ceremony honoring former Senator Bob Dole on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018.

Updated 13 hours ago

WASHINGTON — Former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole knew the art of the deal before President Donald Trump published the 1987 book.

The two shared a stage under the Capitol dome Wednesday as Dole, 94, accepted Congress' highest civilian honor, the Congressional Gold Medal, for his World War II service and decades of work in the House and Senate. Trump, meanwhile, was mired in a pitched budget battle that threatened to end in a government shutdown at week's end.

“Bob Dole was known for his ability to work across the aisle and embrace practical bipartisanship,” reads the legislation Trump signed in September. Some of the award's 300 recipients include George Washington and Mother Teresa, according to the Congressional Research Service.

Bipartisanship is a concept not often embraced these days, especially by the unconventional president Dole endorsed during the 2016 election. Trump's profanity-laced meeting with lawmakers of both parties on immigration last week blew up whatever comity may have existed between him and Congress at the start of 2018. Trump denigrated Haiti and countries in Africa, according to multiple people present. Dole, even at his crankiest, has never been known for such a tone or attitude.

“If there's anyone who has mistakenly attached themselves to our party in the belief that we are not open to citizens of every race and religion, then let me remind you,” Dole said during his acceptance speech at the 1996 Republican National Convention. “Tonight, this hall belongs to the party of Lincoln. And the exits, which are clearly marked, are for you to walk out of as I stand this ground without compromise.”

For all of that, Trump reached the pinnacle of American politics. Dole reached for the White House multiple times — as Gerald Ford's running mate in 1976, in Republican presidential primaries of 1980 and 1988, and finally as the GOP's nominee in 1996. He lost in an Electoral College landslide to Democrat Bill Clinton.

Dole, born in Russell, Kansas, grew up during the Great Depression and was a pre-med student at the University of Kansas when he enlisted in the Army. He was grievously injured during an offensive in Italy as he tried to save another soldier. Despite multiple surgeries, Dole was left with a virtually unusable right arm and clenched hand, in which he often put a pen. He was awarded two Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star, among others.

Dole was a lifelong advocate for disabled Americans, highlighted by the key role he played in advancing the Americans With Disabilities Act in 1990.

By then, he had begun collecting more of the nation's highest honors. President Ronald Reagan gave Dole the Presidential Citizens Medal in 1989. Clinton followed up with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor, in 1997.

“Son of the soil, citizen, soldier and legislator, Bob Dole understands the American people, their struggles, their triumphs and their dreams,” said Clinton at the time.

Dole loved tanning in the sun, often saying some of his best thinking was done on a West-facing terrace off the majority leader's office in the U.S. Capitol.

Now named for him, the Robert J. Dole Memorial Balcony was covered in a frosty snow down the hall from Wednesday's celebration in the Rotunda.

