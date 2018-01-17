Report: Record number of gun shops burglarized in 2017

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Thieves broke into a record number of federally licensed gun shops in 2017, stealing a record-breaking 7,841 guns, according to new data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The bureau reported 577 gun store burglaries over the course of last year — a 3 percent increase over 2016 and a 70 percent jump since 2013.

The number of gun shop robberies held steady at 33, and the number of guns stolen in those instances actually fell between 2016 and 2017 — to 288 from 370.

There were nine gun shop robberies in 2013, making last year's 33 robberies an increase of 266 percent, data show.

The biggest jump in burglaries came between 2015's 436 burglaries and 2016's 558, according to the bureau. During that same time, the number of guns stolen during burglaries jumped from 4,721 to 7,488.

The ATF in 2016 sent an open letter to federally licensed dealers in the Carolinas imploring them to do more to prevent such robberies and burglaries.

Pennsylvania is not immune.

In Palmyra on Tuesday night, thieves broke through a gun shop window and made off with 13 handguns, according to WGAL.

Late last year, 70 were stolen from a sporting goods store in Mount Joy, Lancaster Online reported. Seven guns were stolen from an Adams County dealer just before Christmas.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer.