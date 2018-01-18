Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Va. police: Thieves are stealing cars as they warm up unattended

The Associated Press | Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, 7:42 a.m.

NORFOLK, Va. — Police in Virginia say thieves are stealing cars that people had left unattended as they warmed up.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Wednesday that more than 40 cars have been stolen so far this month in Norfolk. A little more than half were either left running or with the keys inside.

Police are urging people to stop, stating that “in a matter of seconds, their car could be taken.” Even if a car is locked, thieves could break a window to get in.

The Energy Department advises that car idling is unnecessary. Most cars manufacturers recommend idling for just 30 seconds before starting to drive slowly. Engines warm up fastest while driving. Idling also wastes fuel.

