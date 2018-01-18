Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

FDA posting recall notices quicker

Brian Bowling
Brian Bowling | Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, 11:48 a.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

Quicker recall notices will alert consumers to problems with a product while the Food and Drug Administration is still analyzing the risk the product poses, according to the agency's blog.

Previously, the agency didn't list a recalled product in its weekly Enforcement Report until it had categorized it into one of three classes based on the risk it posed to the public. The analysis can take weeks, according to Douglas Stearn, the director of the office of enforcement and import operations.

To get recall information to the public sooner, the FDA has added a “not-yet-classified” category to the report, he said.

The FDA has also started posting early summaries of correction or removal actions involving medical devices in its Medical Device Recalls Database, he said.

