Wolff's 'Fire and Fury' account of Trump's White House heading to TV

The Los Angeles Times | Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, 12:06 p.m.
Customers purchase copies of one of the first UK consignments of 'Fire and Fury', Michael Wolff's book on President Trump's Presidency, at Waterstones, Piccadilly on January 9, 2018 in London, England. The book is already a bestseller, with over a million orders in the US alone.
Getty Images
Customers purchase copies of one of the first UK consignments of 'Fire and Fury', Michael Wolff's book on President Trump's Presidency, at Waterstones, Piccadilly on January 9, 2018 in London, England. The book is already a bestseller, with over a million orders in the US alone.

Endeavour Content, the financing and sales arm of William Morris Endeavor and IMG, has purchased the film and television rights to Michael Wolff's best-selling book “Fire and Fury,” according to a report by the Hollywood Reporter.

The expose about Trump's first year in office made waves earlier this month, with the president himself decrying the book as “phony” and “full of lies, misrepresentations and sources that don't exist.”

The tome paints a dire picture of life inside the White House, with accusations of infidelity, incompetence and idiocy aplenty.

A network has not yet been attached to the project, though Wolff is signed to executive produce alongside former Channel 4 and BBC executive Michael Jackson, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

“Fire and Fury” debuted at No. 1 on the New York Times best-seller list, and its release date was bumped from Jan. 9 to Jan. 5 amid growing interest in it.

The book sold out in minutes, with publisher Henry Holt reporting that an additional 1.4 million hardcover copies have been ordered.

Endeavor Content did not immediately respond to the Los Angeles Times' request for comment Wednesday.

