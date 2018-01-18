Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Women file lawsuit to allow toplessness on Ocean City beaches

Matthew Santoni
Matthew Santoni | Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, 5:57 p.m.
Ocean City's beach looking north from the pier. www.visitworcester.org
Updated 12 hours ago

Five women from Pennsylvania, New York and Maryland are suing the town of Ocean City, Md. in federal court over the town's “emergency ordinance” barring bare-breasted women in public.

The civil-rights lawsuit, filed Tuesday in the federal district court in Maryland, contends that a law Ocean City passed in June was discriminatory against women because it specifically allowed men to remain bare-chested.

The Washington Post reported that the emergency ordinance was passed in response to one of the plaintiffs in the federal lawsuit, Chelsea Eline (under the pseudonym Chelsea Covington), who argued to the Wicomico County State's Attorney's Office that Maryland's law was vague enough to allow women to go bare-chested in public. The town made public nudity a municipal infraction that carried a $1,000 fine; the federal lawsuit sought an injunction against the local beach patrol enforcing the law.

The Post later reported that the Maryland Attorney General ruled the law was sound.

“This lawsuit seeks a declaration from the Federal District Court that the Town of Ocean City's Emergency Ordinance 2017‐10, violates the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment...because the gender classification does not further an important government interest, but rather codifies longstanding discriminatory and sexist ideology in which women are viewed as inherently sexual objects without the agency to decide when they are sexual and when they are not,” wrote attorneys Devon Jacob of mechanicsburg and Jason Downs of Baltimore.

The suit noted that men were typically banned from going shirtless in public until the 1930s, when protests and challenges broke down such rules.

“It is now considered normal for males to appear bare-chested in public, and the act is associated with power, strength and freedom,” the complaint said.

The plaintiffs — Chelsea Eline and Rose MacGregor of Salisbury, Md., Megan Bryant of Lothian, Md., Christine Coleman of Long Island City, New York and Angela Urban of Pittsburgh — cited previous court challenges that led New York and Fort Collins, Colo. to stop arresting and citing bare-chested women; they also cited other states, including Pennsylvania, where the law could be interpreted to allow women to go bare-chested in public.

The defendants included the town of Ocean City, its mayor, Richard Meehan, its police chief, Ross Buzzuro and its emergency services director, Joseph Theobald, who oversees the Beach Patrol.

“The Mayor and City Council are unanimously opposed to women being topless on our beach or in any public area in Ocean City,” said Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan in a press release following the passage of the ordinance. “While we respect Ms. Covington's desire to express what rights she believes she may have, Ocean City is a family resort and we intend to do whatever is within our ability to also protect the rights of those families that visit us each year.”

The lawsuit doesn't say that any of the plaintiffs have gone topless or been cited for toplessness in Ocean City, but said they have visited Ocean City before, intend to go again and intend “at times, to be bare-chested in public in the same locations where it is lawful for men to be bare-chested for purposes other than breastfeeding.”

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or on Twitter @msantoni.

