World

Federal government shutdown watch and what it could mean to you

Tribune-Review | Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, 10:39 a.m.
A closure sign is seen on a barricade at the World War Two Memorial in Washington October 1, 2013. Despite the U.S. government shutdown affecting the site, a barricade was removed to give veterans access to the memorial today. Up to one million federal workers were thrown temporarily out of work on Tuesday as the U.S. government partially shut down for the first time in 17 years in a standoff between President Barack Obama and congressional Republicans over healthcare reforms. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS BUSINESS)
REUTERS
Updated 2 hours ago

Neither snow, nor rain, nor heat, nor gloom of a federal government shutdown will keep the U.S. Postal Service from delivering junk mail, bills and other correspondence.

"Postal Service operations will not be interrupted in the event of a government shutdown, and all post offices will remain open for business as usual," read an official statement provided the Tribune-Review by agency spokeswoman Karen Mazurkiewicz. "Because we are an independent entity that is funded through the sale of our products and services, and not by tax dollars, our services will not be impacted by a government shutdown."

Likewise, monthly Social Security benefits should continue to be paid, as they are exempt from a shutdown, according to an action plan posted in December by the Social Security Administration.

But services such as issuing new or replacement Social Security cards and replacement Medicare cards could be suspended if Congress doesn't pass a new spending bill by midnight Friday , the plan states.

Meanwhile, President Trump and top Republican and Democratic leaders continue to point fingers and fire accusations across the aisle as the deadline looms.

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Scranton, held a press conference Friday to discuss the government funding deadline.

As for more on what a shutdown could mean for you, here is a smattering of what is being said:

ABC Breaking News | Latest News Videos

CNN has its own video take on the impact of a government shutdown.

As does Fox News:

