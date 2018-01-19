Federal government shutdown watch and what it could mean to you

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Neither snow, nor rain, nor heat, nor gloom of a federal government shutdown will keep the U.S. Postal Service from delivering junk mail, bills and other correspondence.

"Postal Service operations will not be interrupted in the event of a government shutdown, and all post offices will remain open for business as usual," read an official statement provided the Tribune-Review by agency spokeswoman Karen Mazurkiewicz. "Because we are an independent entity that is funded through the sale of our products and services, and not by tax dollars, our services will not be impacted by a government shutdown."

Likewise, monthly Social Security benefits should continue to be paid, as they are exempt from a shutdown, according to an action plan posted in December by the Social Security Administration.

But services such as issuing new or replacement Social Security cards and replacement Medicare cards could be suspended if Congress doesn't pass a new spending bill by midnight Friday , the plan states.

Meanwhile, President Trump and top Republican and Democratic leaders continue to point fingers and fire accusations across the aisle as the deadline looms.

Government Funding Bill past last night in the House of Representatives. Now Democrats are needed if it is to pass in the Senate - but they want illegal immigration and weak borders. Shutdown coming? We need more Republican victories in 2018! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 19, 2018

Nobody wants to shut down the govt, not Dems, not the GOP. The only one who has ever rooted for a shutdown is @realDonaldTrump who said our country could use "a good shutdown" – only he could come up with that. But no shutdown can be good for the American people. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 19, 2018

Last night the House voted to keep the government open and reauthorize the Children's Health Insurance Program. Today, Senate Democrats are threatening to block that bill and force a government shutdown. — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) January 19, 2018

This is the first time in recent memory that a government shutdown has been possible when one party — one party — has controlled the White House, House, & Senate. The Republicans own that. #DoYourJob — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) January 18, 2018

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Scranton, held a press conference Friday to discuss the government funding deadline.

The Republicans control the House, Senate and the Presidency. We are on the brink of a shutdown because they refuse to do the basic work of governing. — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) January 19, 2018

As for more on what a shutdown could mean for you, here is a smattering of what is being said:

