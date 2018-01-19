Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Kent State rejects white nationalist Richard Spencer's visit on shooting anniversary

The Associated Press | Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, 9:36 a.m.
FILE – In this Oct. 19, 2017, file photo, white nationalist Richard Spencer speaks at the University of Florida in Gainesville, Fla. A Kent State University spokesman confirmed Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, that Spencer's campus tour organizer is making a bid for him to speak at the Ohio school on May 4, 2018, the anniversary of shootings that killed four students during a Vietnam war protest in 1970. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)
FILE – In this Oct. 19, 2017, file photo, white nationalist Richard Spencer speaks at the University of Florida in Gainesville, Fla. A Kent State University spokesman confirmed Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, that Spencer's campus tour organizer is making a bid for him to speak at the Ohio school on May 4, 2018, the anniversary of shootings that killed four students during a Vietnam war protest in 1970. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)

Updated 8 hours ago

TOLEDO, Ohio — White nationalist Richard Spencer won't be allowed to speak at Kent State University on the anniversary of the fatal Vietnam protest shootings, the school said Thursday, the same day he was approved to speak at Michigan State University in March.

Spencer, a leading figure in the white nationalist movement, and his associates have sought to speak at universities across the country, leading to lawsuits and battles over the fundamental right to free speech at public universities.

His campus tour organizer asked this week to rent space at Kent State's Student Multicultural Center on May 4 — the date when, in 1970, Ohio National Guard members fired into a crowd protesting the Vietnam war and killed four students. Each year, the school remembers the shootings with events on campus.

The university said it can't accept the request because the first two weeks in May are too busy with the end of the academic year.

“Kent State values respectful dialogue from all points of view, including ideology that is controversial or offensive,” the university said.

Spencer has been barred by several schools from speaking on campus and has lawsuits pending against some.

Michigan State ended months of legal wrangling Thursday by agreeing to allow Spencer to speak on March 5 during spring break. But he'll be at the livestock pavilion auditorium, away from the heart of campus.

The deal settles a lawsuit filed when Michigan State cited public safety and refused to rent space.

Under the agreement, Michigan State is paying $27,000 for tour organizer Cameron Padgett's legal fees while he must come up with at least $2 million in liability insurance.

Spencer's team announced a lawsuit this month against the University of Cincinnati's president after the school wouldn't rent space for Spencer to speak unless a security fee is paid.

Schools that have rejected Spencer's attempts to speak on their campuses have said they were concerned about the potential for violent clashes and protests.

Minor skirmishes broke out when Spencer spoke at the University of Florida. Three of his supporters were arrested on attempted murder charges after an off-campus shooting later that day.

Authorities estimated spending $600,000 on security costs for the Florida speech.

Spencer has popularized the term “alt-right” to refer to a fringe movement that's a mix of white nationalist, white supremacist, anti-Semitic and anti-immigration beliefs. He helped organize a rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August that resulted in violence and the death of a woman protesting against the white nationalist agenda.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.