Apprenticeships providing path to fast-growing occupations
Updated 11 hours ago
Many occupations with apprenticeship programs are growing as fast if not faster than all occupations and they often pay a higher wage, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Apprenticeships provide people with a way to earn money while learning a skill.
Plumbers, pipefitters and steamfitters jobs are projected to grow by 16 percent over the next decade and their median wage of $51,450 is about 39 percent higher than the median for all occupations, which is $37,040.
Other occupations with apprenticeships that are projected to have strong growth in the next decade include carpenters, construction laborers, electrical power-line installers and repairers, electricians, heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers and sheet metal workers.
The Labor Department's Office of Apprenticeship includes more details on apprenticeship programs and an online search for finding registered apprenticeship programs.