World

Apprenticeships providing path to fast-growing occupations

The Tribune-Review | Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, 7:21 p.m.
Students training to become electrical linemen attach themselves to poles during class at Los Angeles Trade-Technical College in Los Angeles on March 12, 2014. MUST CREDIT: Bloomberg photo by Patrick T. Fallon.
Bloomberg
Updated 11 hours ago

Many occupations with apprenticeship programs are growing as fast if not faster than all occupations and they often pay a higher wage, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Apprenticeships provide people with a way to earn money while learning a skill.

Plumbers, pipefitters and steamfitters jobs are projected to grow by 16 percent over the next decade and their median wage of $51,450 is about 39 percent higher than the median for all occupations, which is $37,040.

Other occupations with apprenticeships that are projected to have strong growth in the next decade include carpenters, construction laborers, electrical power-line installers and repairers, electricians, heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers and sheet metal workers.

The Labor Department's Office of Apprenticeship includes more details on apprenticeship programs and an online search for finding registered apprenticeship programs.

