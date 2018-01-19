He killed a 9-year-old girl the same day his son was born. Now he's going to prison for 22 years

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

CLAYTON, Mo. - A man left the maternity ward and his own baby boy to fire shots that killed a 9-year-old Ferguson girl, Jamyla Bolden, in 2015, prosecutors said after the man pleaded guilty and was sentenced Friday.

De'Eris Brown, 23, pleaded guilty in St. Louis County Circuit Court to second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon-shooting at a building and two counts of armed criminal action as part of a plea deal with prosecutors. The deal resulted in the dismissal of a gun charge and an armed criminal action charge and a recommendation of 22 years in prison.

In court, Assistant Circuit Attorney Melissa Price Smith said that police were called at about 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 18, 2015, and discovered one of the victims was “a beautiful, innocent 9-year-old child who was laying on the bed doing her homework.”

Jamyla's mother, Kendric Henderson, was next to her daughter on the bed and was shot and wounded in the thigh.

Brown, who police said fired the gun in retaliation for a theft, was identified by several people after the shooting and later confessed to police.

Circuit Judge Stanley Wallach then turned to Brown and asked if Price's statements about the crime were “substantially true.” Brown said they were.

Henderson, in a soft voice that was inaudible at times in court, told Wallach of “countless hours of therapy” that the family had gone through after Jamyla's murder, and her difficulty in walking past the little girls' clothing section in stores.

“No amount of time will ever, ever be enough,” she said.

Jamyla's father, James Bolden, said he'd been trying to find out why his daughter had been shot for two years, and spoke of watching his daughter fight for her life for 90 minutes, then lose that fight.

When it was his turn to speak, Brown, who'd been wiping away tears during the hearing, turned to Jamyla's relatives and read from a written statement. He offered his “deepest apology for the enormous mistake that I made,” and said it “hurts me inside to know I took an innocent child's life.”

He also asked for forgiveness.

Wallach then sentenced Brown to 22 years in prison. The sentence will run at the same time as a 10-year sentence for a 2014 St. Charles County robbery case. Brown had been given probation and ordered to pay $500 to two victims in that case, but violated his probation with the shooting, court records show.

No motive for the shooting was discussed in court, and Brown lawyer Jemia Steele declined to comment on motive after the hearing.

St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Bob McCulloch told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that Brown's son was born shortly before the shooting.

Brown left the hospital to retaliate against someone who had taken something from him during a Ferguson protest - possibly a phone or a wallet, McCulloch said. He did not know who was in the house, and the person who he believed stole from him was not there, McCulloch said. That person was killed a few months later, but Brown was in jail at the time, McCulloch said.

Brown returned to the hospital around midnight. He would later try unsuccessfully to use his son's birth as an alibi for the shooting, McCulloch said.

McCulloch called the shooting a “horribly tragic case” and said it was another example of young men who don't “realize or recognize” the consequences of using a firearm. “It's just so easy to pull out a gun and start firing away,” he said.

McCulloch said that it did appear as if Brown was remorseful for the crime.

Steele said Brown hopes his plea and sentence will bring “some sort of closure” for the family. “He's really remorseful for what happened,” she said. Asked if he was showing emotion in court, she said, “He was crying. He was a wreck.”