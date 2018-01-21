Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Lawyers: Firing squad must be option for condemned killer

The Associated Press | Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, 12:12 p.m.
This undated file photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows death row inmate Alva Campbell, convicted of fatally shooting Charles Dials of Columbus, Ohio, during a carjacking after Campbell escaped from police custody during a 1997 court appearance in Columbus, Ohio. In a January 2018 court filing, Campbell's attorneys once again recommended a firing squad as an alternative to lethal injection, after the state couldn't find a usable vein during an attempt to execute Campbell on Nov. 15, 2017, that was stopped after 25 minutes of unsuccessful needle sticks. (Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction via AP, File)
This undated file photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows death row inmate Alva Campbell, convicted of fatally shooting Charles Dials of Columbus, Ohio, during a carjacking after Campbell escaped from police custody during a 1997 court appearance in Columbus, Ohio. In a January 2018 court filing, Campbell's attorneys once again recommended a firing squad as an alternative to lethal injection, after the state couldn't find a usable vein during an attempt to execute Campbell on Nov. 15, 2017, that was stopped after 25 minutes of unsuccessful needle sticks. (Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction via AP, File)
This undated file photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows death row inmate Raymond Tibbetts, convicted of fatally stabbing Fred Hicks in 1997 in Cincinnati. Following Ohio's unsuccessful attempt to execute death row inmate Alva Campbell by lethal injection on Nov. 15, 2017, Tibbetts is the state's next death row inmate scheduled for execution on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018. (Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction via AP, File)
This undated file photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows death row inmate Raymond Tibbetts, convicted of fatally stabbing Fred Hicks in 1997 in Cincinnati. Following Ohio's unsuccessful attempt to execute death row inmate Alva Campbell by lethal injection on Nov. 15, 2017, Tibbetts is the state's next death row inmate scheduled for execution on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018. (Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction via AP, File)
In this November 2005 file photo, Larry Greene, public information director of the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility, demonstrates how a curtain is pulled between the death chamber and witness room at the prison in Lucasville, Ohio. In a January 2018 court filing, attorneys for death row inmate Alva Campbell once again recommended a firing squad as an alternative to lethal injection, after the state couldn't find a usable vein during an attempt to execute Campbell on Nov. 15, 2017, that was stopped after 25 minutes of unsuccessful needle sticks. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)
In this November 2005 file photo, Larry Greene, public information director of the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility, demonstrates how a curtain is pulled between the death chamber and witness room at the prison in Lucasville, Ohio. In a January 2018 court filing, attorneys for death row inmate Alva Campbell once again recommended a firing squad as an alternative to lethal injection, after the state couldn't find a usable vein during an attempt to execute Campbell on Nov. 15, 2017, that was stopped after 25 minutes of unsuccessful needle sticks. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

Updated 6 hours ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Attorneys for a condemned killer whose execution was stopped last year after 25 minutes of unsuccessful needle sticks are once again recommending the firing squad as an alternative.

The execution could also proceed if the state adopts a closely regulated lethal injection process that includes a headpiece to monitor the brain activity of death row inmate Alva Campbell and medicine to revive him if the lethal drugs don't work, attorneys said in a court filing earlier this month.

Without these measures, Campbell's execution would involve “a sure or very likely risk of serious harm in the form of severe, needless physical pain and suffering,” Campbell's federal public defenders said in the Jan. 4 filing.

Campbell, 59, was sentenced to die for fatally shooting an 18-year-old man in a 1997 carjacking.

The state unsuccessfully tried to execute Campbell on Nov. 15 in the state death chamber at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility in Lucasville.

After the Ohio prisons director stopped the execution, Republican Gov. John Kasich issued a reprieve and rescheduled the execution for June 2019.

Prison officials said three examinations found usable veins in Campbell's arms the day of and the day before the execution. But executioners weren't able to establish successful IV lines when it came time to put Campbell to death.

As a result, using a firing squad for Campbell must be an option, his attorneys argue.

A firing squad wouldn't cause severe suffering, doesn't require drugs Campbell might be allergic to or the need to find a vein. It also doesn't require the involvement of a doctor, the attorneys said in a 533-page filing.

A firing squad “virtually eliminates the unconstitutional lingering death and other severe physical and mental pain and suffering” that Campbell might suffer by injection, the attorneys said.

The Ohio Attorney General's Office wants Campbell's request tossed out, saying it's “beyond the borders of common sense.”

“It would seem indisputable that a firing squad produces greater observable effects on the inmate than lethal injection,” Jocelyn Lowe, an assistant attorney general, said in a Thursday filing.

She also called the proposal a “non-starter” since a judge previously said the firing squad is not an execution method recognized under Ohio law.

At least two U.S. states allow the firing squad, including Utah and Oklahoma, which permits it if other methods aren't available.

Campbell's attorneys argue lethal injection is permissible as long as his heart rate, blood pressure and breathing are continually monitored and drugs and equipment to revive him are on hand.

They say Campbell's health problems pose additional risks for a successful lethal injection. Campbell uses a walker, relies on an external colostomy bag, requires four breathing treatments a day and may have lung cancer.

During the November execution attempt, executioners provided Campbell a wedge-shaped pillow to help him breathe while he was put to death.

The state isn't obliged to resuscitate an inmate who's been administered the state's three-drug lethal injection system, the state replied.

“Providing medical or resuscitative care would directly contravene the court-ordered death sentence,” Lowe said.

Ohio's next execution is Feb. 13, when Raymond Tibbets is scheduled to die for killing a man at his Cincinnati home. Tibbetts also received life imprisonment for fatally beating and stabbing the man's wife during an argument that same day over Tibbetts' crack cocaine habit.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.