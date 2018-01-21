Blizzard dumps heavy snow from Rockies to Upper Midwest

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A blizzard slammed parts of the central United States with heavy snow and howling winds Sunday, wreaking travel havoc from Colorado to Michigan. The storm will continue into Monday, the National Weather Service said.

At least 190 flights were canceled at Denver International Airport, where up to 4 inches of snow was reported.

Crews began working overnight to treat the airport's surfaces but officials said blowing snow and low visibility is a concern as winds pick up speed, the Associated Press reported.

Blizzard Warning through midnight portions of northeast plains Snow combined with gusty north winds to 45 mph causing areas of blowing/drifting snow. I-70 is closed in both directions from Limon to Burlington. Call 511 or go to https://t.co/KzfRHgL2Yd for latest road report #cowx pic.twitter.com/ldQItT1HRK — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) January 21, 2018

Up to a foot of snow, with localized amounts up to 18 inches, are expected from the storm by the time it winds down late Monday, according to AccuWeather. The worst conditions were forecast to be in Nebraska, South Dakota, Iowa and Minnesota.

The weather service in Nebraska warned "travel will be very dangerous to impossible" because of the blizzard. In southern Minnesota," true whiteout conditions" are likely on Monday.

Increasing wind gusting 40 to 50 mph will also lead to areas of blowing and drifting snow. Roadway visibility could be a quarter of a mile or less at the height of the storm, AccuWeather meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said.

The storm that delivered welcome snowfall to ski resorts out West will unload travel-snarling snow across the midwestern United States through Monday: https://t.co/bqZSV0RaBq pic.twitter.com/OS5zDLg8PF — AccuWeather (@breakingweather) January 21, 2018

Ice may occur prior to, or in lieu of, snow in some communities from north-central Kansas to the Lower Peninsula of Michigan.

The system will also bring a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain to parts of northern New England early this week, the Weather Channel said.

The highest snow total from the storm as of late Sunday was 18.8 inches in Ely, Nev., the weather service reported.

#Winter Storm #Jaxon is currently producing #blizzard conditions in parts of the Plains. Road closures have been reported in eastern Colorado: https://t.co/GgunYGg242 pic.twitter.com/2Mt9J2Payy — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) January 21, 2018

The storm, which the Weather Channel has named Winter Storm Jaxon, dumped heavy snow over the western mountains on Saturday — good news for snow-starved ski resorts in Utah, Idaho and Montana.

Up to 18 inches of snow fell in Utah's Wasatch Mountains this weekend.

In Flagstaff, Ariz., the 5.6 of snow that fell was its largest snowfall so far this season.The city is still nearly 3 feet below its normal snowfall total this season.