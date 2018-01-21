Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Blizzard dumps heavy snow from Rockies to Upper Midwest

Usa Today | Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, 7:30 p.m.
An unidentified runner braves the sub-freezing temperatures, high wind and light snow to exercise in Washington Park as a winter storm sweeps over Colorado's eastern plains and leaves up to a foot of snow in its wake Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, in Denver. Forecasters predict that the fast-moving storm will move out of the region by late afternoon and into the upper Midwest, creating potential problems for Monday-morning commuters.
Associated Press
Pedestrians struggle to move as strong wind and light snow envelop the pair as they walk in Washington Park as a winter storm sweeps over Colorado's eastern plains and leaves up to a foot of snow in its wake Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, in Denver.
Associated Press
Updated 11 hours ago

A blizzard slammed parts of the central United States with heavy snow and howling winds Sunday, wreaking travel havoc from Colorado to Michigan. The storm will continue into Monday, the National Weather Service said.

At least 190 flights were canceled at Denver International Airport, where up to 4 inches of snow was reported.

Crews began working overnight to treat the airport's surfaces but officials said blowing snow and low visibility is a concern as winds pick up speed, the Associated Press reported.

Up to a foot of snow, with localized amounts up to 18 inches, are expected from the storm by the time it winds down late Monday, according to AccuWeather. The worst conditions were forecast to be in Nebraska, South Dakota, Iowa and Minnesota.

The weather service in Nebraska warned "travel will be very dangerous to impossible" because of the blizzard. In southern Minnesota," true whiteout conditions" are likely on Monday.

Increasing wind gusting 40 to 50 mph will also lead to areas of blowing and drifting snow. Roadway visibility could be a quarter of a mile or less at the height of the storm, AccuWeather meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said.

Ice may occur prior to, or in lieu of, snow in some communities from north-central Kansas to the Lower Peninsula of Michigan.

The system will also bring a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain to parts of northern New England early this week, the Weather Channel said.

The highest snow total from the storm as of late Sunday was 18.8 inches in Ely, Nev., the weather service reported.

The storm, which the Weather Channel has named Winter Storm Jaxon, dumped heavy snow over the western mountains on Saturday — good news for snow-starved ski resorts in Utah, Idaho and Montana.

Up to 18 inches of snow fell in Utah's Wasatch Mountains this weekend.

In Flagstaff, Ariz., the 5.6 of snow that fell was its largest snowfall so far this season.The city is still nearly 3 feet below its normal snowfall total this season.

