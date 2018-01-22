Vermont becomes first state to legalize pot through Legislature

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Green Mountain state legalized marijuana Monday, becoming the first to do so through legislation.

Vermont became the ninth state to legalize marijuana after Republican Gov. Phil Scott signed a bill approved by state lawmakers earlier this month. The other eight states legalized marijuana through voter-approved ballot initiatives.

“I personally believe that what adults do behind closed doors and on private property is their choice, so long as it does not negatively impact the health and safety of others, especially children,” Scott said in a statement .

Under the new law, which takes effect on July 1, people over 21 can legally possess up to one ounce of marijuana and grow as many as two mature and four immature cannabis plants.

Commercial marijuana sales will not be allowed under the new law.

Vermont legalized medical marijuana in 2004.

“The majority of Vermonters, like the majority of the American public, desire to live in a community where responsible adults who choose to consume cannabis are no longer criminalized or stigmatized,” NORML Deputy Director Paul Armentano said in a statement. NORML, which stands for the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Law, is a nonprofit organization based in Washington, D.C.

