World

Winter storm howls through Midwest

The Associated Press | Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, 8:12 p.m.
Deb Fourniea walks in St. Paul, Minn., during a snow storm Monday, Jan. 22, 2018. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is advising against traveling in portions of southwest Minnesota because of white out conditions.
Star Tribune
Backup traffic waits at a light as pedestrians arrive at Xcel Arena for a Minnesota Wild and Ottawa Senators NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, in St. Paul, Minn. as heavy snow and strong winds are pushing through the Midwest.
Firefighters tend to a victim at the scene of a crash accident Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, in Lincoln, Neb., as driving conditions deteriorated during a winter storm.
The Journal-Star
Ebony Eaton brushes the snow off her car in St. Paul, Minn., Monday, Jan. 22, 2018. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is advising against traveling in portions of southwest Minnesota because of white out conditions.
Pioneer Press
A Grand Island police woman talks to a stranded truck driver on the northbound side of Highway 281, Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, in Grand Island, Neb. A winter storm has brought near blizzard conditions to much of Nebraska.
'This is the best snowball snow we've had in a long time,' says Mark Westerman, who had a snowball fight with his children, including Alex Westerman, Monday, Jan. 22, 2018 in Rochester, Minn.
The Rochester Post-Bulletin
A statue of Minnesota hockey legend Herb Brooksl is dusted with snow during a snowstorm in St. Paul, Minn. on Monday, Jan. 22, 2018. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is advising against traveling in portions of southwest Minnesota because of white out conditions.
Pioneer Press
MINNEAPOLIS — Heavy snow and strong winds pushed across the Midwest on Monday, prompting highway closings in Kansas and South Dakota, school cancellations in Minnesota and grounding of flights in Denver and Minneapolis.

In Minnesota, Gov. Mark Dayton called out the National Guard to help stranded motorists, the Star Tribune reported.

The National Weather Service said more than 10 inches of snow has already fallen on North Platte in western Nebraska. In southern Minnesota, the storm dumped 17 inches near Owatonna by late afternoon Monday. Dozens of school districts in Minnesota canceled classes.

Weather service meteorologist Bill Borghoff in Minnesota says the storm started brewing Saturday night over Nebraska and spread to Michigan's Upper Peninsula. He called it "a very classically developed winter storm," with widespread heavy snow on its northern end.

Transportation officials lifted a no travel advisory for parts of southwest Minnesota, but advised motorists that blowing snow was still a problem. Wind was gusting up to 40 mph, Borghoff said.

"If you don't have to travel, don't travel," Borghoff said. Statewide the Minnesota State Patrol reported nearly 200 crashes and nearly 300 spinouts as well as 30 jackknifed semis by late Monday afternoon.

Truck driver Brian Hoppenrath, 59, of Sauk Rapids, Minn., said he was making his third trip of the day between St. Paul, Minn., and Mason City, Iowa, delivering hamburger buns when he couldn't see and had to pull into a truck stop near Owatonna, where he's stuck because of the slippery conditions.

"Even if I could move I would not because it's not safe out there," Hoppenrath said. "You got to know when to get off."

About a dozen flights were canceled or delayed at Denver International Airport on Monday, partly due to a storm hitting Minneapolis. Airlines are working to catch up a day after about 200 flights from Denver, about 15 percent of the day's schedule, were canceled because of snow. Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport reported more than 400 cancellations by Monday afternoon, with average delays of about six hours, Metropolitan Airports Commission spokesman Pat Hogan said.

"It's really a tough day at the airport," Hogan said.

The storm brought blizzard conditions to much of Nebraska and forced the Woodbury County Courthouse to close in Sioux City, Iowa.

South Dakota transportation and public safety officials closed north and southbound lanes of Interstate 29 from around Sioux Falls south to the Iowa border because heavy snow and strong winds made travel nearly impossible.

The Department of Transportation said numerous vehicles, including jackknifed semis, are stuck along the interstate, which is closed from Tea south to Iowa.

