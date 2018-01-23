Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Trump hits solar panels, washing machines with tariffs

The Associated Press | Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, 8:33 a.m.
FILE- This April 20, 2011, file photo shows some of the 30,000 solar panels that make up the Public Service Company of New Mexico's new 2-megawatt photovoltaic array in Albuquerque, N.M. Some in the U.S. solar-power industry are hoping a decision this week by President Donald Trump doesn’t bring on an eclipse. Companies that install solar-power systems for homeowners and utilities are bracing for Trump’s call on whether to slap tariffs on imported panels. The solar business in the U.S. has boomed in recent years, driven by falling prices for panels, thanks in part to cheap imports. That has made solar power more competitive with electricity generated from coal and natural gas. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan,File)
(FILES) This file photo taken on January 6, 2016 shows An exhibitor demonstrating an Inverter Direct Drive washing machine at the LG exhibit during the 2016 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada. US President Donald Trump has approved steep tariffs on imports of solar panels and washing machines to protect US producers, US trade officials announced on january 22, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / DAVID MCNEWDAVID MCNEW/AFP/Getty Images
File- This Feb. 1, 2017, file photo shows Affordable Solar president Kevin Bassalleck talking about the full-time positions his company will create as Gov. Susana Martinez listens during a news conference in Albuquerque, N.M. Some in the U.S. solar-power industry are hoping a decision this week by President Donald Trump doesn’t bring on an eclipse. Companies that install solar-power systems for homeowners and utilities are bracing for Trump’s call on whether to slap tariffs on imported panels. Bassalleck, said tariffs would hurt homegrown companies that make racks, tracking systems and electronics that are part of a power system. He said jobs at those companies are hard to outsource. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan, File)
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is signing a measure Tuesday imposing tariffs on imported solar-energy components and large washing machines in a bid to help U.S. manufacturers.

The administration says the decision is part of Trump's pledge to put American companies and jobs first.

The administration is imposing an immediate tariff of 30 percent on most imported solar modules, with the rate declining before phasing out after four years.

For large residential washing machines, tariffs will start at up to 50 percent and phase out after three years.

The U.S. solar industry is split over the issue. Two small subsidiaries of foreign companies that made solar cells in the U.S. favor tariffs, but a larger number of companies that install solar-power systems say their costs will rise and jobs will be lost.

