Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Sheriff's deputy killed near Denver, 1 of 3 suspects caught

The Associated Press | Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, 5:42 a.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

DENVER — Authorities in Colorado arrested one man and are searching for two other suspects in connection with the killing of a sheriff's deputy.

Adams County Sheriff's Deputy Heath Gumm, 32, was killed Wednesday night, Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper said. Gumm was shot when deputies responded to a call in a residential area about 8 miles north of downtown Denver, the sheriff's office said.

Hickenlooper said Gumm was married and had worked for the sheriff's office since 2013. The governor said Thursday that state flags should remain at half-staff until sunset on the day of Gumm's funeral.

Gumm was shot after deputies were called to an "assault in progress," the sheriff's office said. Deputies saw one of the suspects run behind a house. When deputies caught up with the man, the sheriff's office said he pulled out a handgun and started to shoot at the deputies, striking Gumm in the chest. The suspect fled but was later taken into custody.

After Gumm died, a hearse carrying his body left Denver Health Medical Center to return to Adams County at around 12:30 a.m. MST accompanied by a procession of officers from federal, state and local agencies. Despite the hour, people, some of them holding American flags, stood on the sidewalk as the procession passed.

The spokeswoman did not release any other information about what led to the shooting in a residential area about 8 miles north of downtown Denver.

The shooting happened less than a month after 29-year-old Douglas County sheriff's deputy Zackari Parrish was fatally shot and four other officers were injured in an ambush in suburban Denver.

Departments shared their emotions through social media.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.