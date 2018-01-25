Sheriff's deputy killed near Denver, 1 of 3 suspects caught

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

DENVER — Authorities in Colorado arrested one man and are searching for two other suspects in connection with the killing of a sheriff's deputy.

Adams County Sheriff's Deputy Heath Gumm, 32, was killed Wednesday night, Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper said. Gumm was shot when deputies responded to a call in a residential area about 8 miles north of downtown Denver, the sheriff's office said.

Hickenlooper said Gumm was married and had worked for the sheriff's office since 2013. The governor said Thursday that state flags should remain at half-staff until sunset on the day of Gumm's funeral.

Gumm was shot after deputies were called to an "assault in progress," the sheriff's office said. Deputies saw one of the suspects run behind a house. When deputies caught up with the man, the sheriff's office said he pulled out a handgun and started to shoot at the deputies, striking Gumm in the chest. The suspect fled but was later taken into custody.

After Gumm died, a hearse carrying his body left Denver Health Medical Center to return to Adams County at around 12:30 a.m. MST accompanied by a procession of officers from federal, state and local agencies. Despite the hour, people, some of them holding American flags, stood on the sidewalk as the procession passed.

Long procession of police cars escort hearse carrying fallen Adams County sheriff's deputy https://t.co/7NRD8bzMP3 — The Denver Post (@denverpost) January 25, 2018

The shooting happened less than a month after 29-year-old Douglas County sheriff's deputy Zackari Parrish was fatally shot and four other officers were injured in an ambush in suburban Denver.

Departments shared their emotions through social media.

This loss is incomprehensible. Not one, but two deputies down in less than a month. We grieve with @AdamsCoSheriff on the loss of their deputy, and all that their community has lost as a result. We stand strong with our brothers and sisters in blue. — Arapahoe Sheriff (@ArapahoeSO) January 25, 2018