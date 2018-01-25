Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Maryland man might be dead, but he was convicted of rape anyway

The Associated Press | Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, 12:48 p.m.
Updated 6 hours ago

DOVER, Del. — A man who might be dead was convicted of rape in Delaware after he didn't show up in court.

The Delaware State News reports a jury Wednesday found 45-year-old William L. Reynolds guilty on seven rape-related counts, including first-degree rape with injury, in connection with a November 2016 incident.

The Maryland man failed to show in court Wednesday, and Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clark ordered a writ for his arrest. After the verdict was issued, Clark referenced a “credible” report that Reynolds had died in Maryland. He ordered Reynolds' bail revoked.

Deputy Attorney General Kathleen Dickerson told Clark an investigator was trying to confirm Reynolds' status. A sentencing date has not yet been set.

Dickerson and defense attorney Jaime L. Walker had agreed jury deliberations should continue despite Reynolds' absence.

