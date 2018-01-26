Ex-Michigan State prez gets seven-figure payout, perks and a job

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal that prompted Michigan State University President Lou Anna Simon to resign Wednesday won't leave the longtime university president rattling a tin cup on a street corner.

Nassar, 54, a longtime sports medicine doctor at Michigan State who also treated young gymnasts for USA Gymnastics, faces the prospect of life in prison for child pornography and sexual abuse charges.

Like Graham Spanier, the former Penn State president ousted in the wake of revelations that former assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky abused children on and around the Penn State campus, Simon has a generous seven-figure exit package.

Inside Higher Ed reported Friday morning that Simon, who led Michigan State for 13 years, could collect her full salary plus perks — more than $800,000 a year — for the next two years and then return to the university as a tenured professor. Other perks that will continue to be available under the terms of her contract include: a parking pass, tickets to home football and basketball games at the Big Ten school and the title of president emeritus.

Spanier, who led Penn State for 16 years, was convicted of a misdemeanor count of endangering the welfare of children for failing to report allegations against Sandusky years earlier. Nonetheless Spanier negotiated an exit package under his contract that included a $2.47 million severance payment.

The former Penn State president, who was forced from office long before he was charged in the Sandusky scandal, continues to maintain his innocence on all charges.

Simon said she was never made aware of charges against Nassar, but many questioned her handling of a 2014 Title IX investigation of Nassar that ultimately ended with no charges against him. Simon said she knew only that there was an investigation of an unnamed MSU doctor.

Nassar who previously was sentenced to 60 years in prison on federal child pornography charges, was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison Wednesday after more than 140 young women, including several Olympic gymnasts, gave heart-wrenching victim impact statements telling how he molested them for years with impunity.

Unlike Spanier, who was ousted by Penn State trustees days after the Sandusky scandal broke, Simon enjoyed the support of the majority of her board of trustees. She ultimately bowed to building pressure from Michigan lawmakers.

Her resignation followed the departure of three top officials from USA Gymnastics who resigned this week.

Like Penn State, which suffered withering sanctions from the National Collegiate Athletic Association in the wake of the Sandusky scandal, Michigan State now faces an NCAA investigation.

Although many complained that the NCAA overstepped its authority in acting against Penn State and most of its sanctions were ultimately set aside, that investigation has been cited in news reports as setting a precedent for the Michigan State NCAA inquiry .

Debra Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-320-7996, derdley@tribweb.com or via Twitter @deberdley_trib.