Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Ex-Michigan State prez gets seven-figure payout, perks and a job

Debra Erdley
Debra Erdley | Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, 10:18 a.m.
LANSING, MI - JANUARY 17: Michigan State University/President Lou Anna Simon attends the sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar who has been accused of molesting more than 100 girls while he was a physician for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University where he had his sports-medicine practice on January 17, 2018 in Lansing, Michigan. Nassar has pleaded guilty in Ingham County, Michigan, to sexually assaulting seven girls, but the judge is allowing all his accusers to speak. Nassar is currently serving a 60-year sentence in federal prison for possession of child pornography. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Getty Images
LANSING, MI - JANUARY 17: Michigan State University/President Lou Anna Simon attends the sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar who has been accused of molesting more than 100 girls while he was a physician for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University where he had his sports-medicine practice on January 17, 2018 in Lansing, Michigan. Nassar has pleaded guilty in Ingham County, Michigan, to sexually assaulting seven girls, but the judge is allowing all his accusers to speak. Nassar is currently serving a 60-year sentence in federal prison for possession of child pornography. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Updated 9 hours ago

The Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal that prompted Michigan State University President Lou Anna Simon to resign Wednesday won't leave the longtime university president rattling a tin cup on a street corner.

Nassar, 54, a longtime sports medicine doctor at Michigan State who also treated young gymnasts for USA Gymnastics, faces the prospect of life in prison for child pornography and sexual abuse charges.

Like Graham Spanier, the former Penn State president ousted in the wake of revelations that former assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky abused children on and around the Penn State campus, Simon has a generous seven-figure exit package.

Inside Higher Ed reported Friday morning that Simon, who led Michigan State for 13 years, could collect her full salary plus perks — more than $800,000 a year — for the next two years and then return to the university as a tenured professor. Other perks that will continue to be available under the terms of her contract include: a parking pass, tickets to home football and basketball games at the Big Ten school and the title of president emeritus.

Spanier, who led Penn State for 16 years, was convicted of a misdemeanor count of endangering the welfare of children for failing to report allegations against Sandusky years earlier. Nonetheless Spanier negotiated an exit package under his contract that included a $2.47 million severance payment.

The former Penn State president, who was forced from office long before he was charged in the Sandusky scandal, continues to maintain his innocence on all charges.

Simon said she was never made aware of charges against Nassar, but many questioned her handling of a 2014 Title IX investigation of Nassar that ultimately ended with no charges against him. Simon said she knew only that there was an investigation of an unnamed MSU doctor.

Nassar who previously was sentenced to 60 years in prison on federal child pornography charges, was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison Wednesday after more than 140 young women, including several Olympic gymnasts, gave heart-wrenching victim impact statements telling how he molested them for years with impunity.

Unlike Spanier, who was ousted by Penn State trustees days after the Sandusky scandal broke, Simon enjoyed the support of the majority of her board of trustees. She ultimately bowed to building pressure from Michigan lawmakers.

Her resignation followed the departure of three top officials from USA Gymnastics who resigned this week.

Like Penn State, which suffered withering sanctions from the National Collegiate Athletic Association in the wake of the Sandusky scandal, Michigan State now faces an NCAA investigation.

Although many complained that the NCAA overstepped its authority in acting against Penn State and most of its sanctions were ultimately set aside, that investigation has been cited in news reports as setting a precedent for the Michigan State NCAA inquiry .

Debra Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-320-7996, derdley@tribweb.com or via Twitter @deberdley_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.