Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Standoff ends with man dead, 2 troopers wounded in Maryland

The Associated Press | Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, 12:18 p.m.
Pixabay

Updated 19 hours ago

LITTLE ORLEANS, Md. — A man has been shot dead and two state troopers have been wounded following a standoff in Maryland.

The Cumberland Times-News reported Friday the standoff began late Thursday at a home in Little Orleans, Allegany County, which is near the Pennsylvania border. The troopers were flown about 120 miles to Baltimore to be treated for leg wounds at a trauma center.

Maryland State Police identified the suspect as 52--year-old William Charles Mackenzie.

They say he pulled out a handgun following an argument with his wife, who ran to a neighbor's house.

Police tried to communicate with him using a loudspeaker from an armored vehicle, but he refused to surrender.

Tactical assault team officers finally entered the residence Friday morning, were fired on and returned fire, killing the suspect.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.