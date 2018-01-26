Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Road crew uncovers tunnel near Mexico border in Texas

The Associated Press | Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, 12:24 p.m.
This Thursday, Jan . 25, 2018, photo, provided by the U.S. Border Patrol shows a makeshift tunnel discovered during construction of a roadway near downtown El Paso, Texas, just north of the border with Mexico. Authorities are working to determine the origin and purpose of the tunnel. (U.S. Border Patrol via AP)
Updated 19 hours ago

EL PASO, Texas — The U.S. Border Patrol says a road construction crew has uncovered an abandoned tunnel in Texas, just north of the border with Mexico.

Agent Oscar Cervantes says the tunnel was discovered Thursday near downtown El Paso.

The Border Patrol said in a statement that the Texas Department of Transportation reached out after a cave-in during construction of a road. The mishap led to the discovery of the tunnel that originates north of the international border. Authorities don't know the purpose of the tunnel or where it goes.

Border Patrol confined-space resource teams are examining the area to determine the extent of the tunnel, apparently reinforced with wooden beams.

Cervantes declined to release further details Friday, citing the ongoing investigation.

