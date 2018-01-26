Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Dog recovers from burns after being dyed purple

The Associated Press | Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, 4:06 p.m.
Pinellas County Animal Services/Facebook
LARGO, Fla. — Officials at a Florida animal shelter are warning pet owners not to use human hair dye on pets after spending months caring for a small dog that was dyed purple by her former owner and then abandoned.

Pinellas County Animal Services posted the story of Violet, a white Maltese mix, earlier this week.

Officials say when Violet first arrived after being found as a stray, her eyes were swollen shut, and she had obvious skin burns. Once they started to clean and shave her, skin began to slough off.

After three months of antibiotics and painkillers, Violet was ready for a new home. She was adopted by David Anderson, a St. Petersburg dog groomer.

Officials also warn that animals can also be poisoned by trying to lick off the dye.

