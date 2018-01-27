Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Bomber in ambulance detonates at Afghan checkpoint; 95 dead

The Associated Press | Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018, 8:24 a.m.
An injured man looks out from an ambulance after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday Jan. 27, 2018. Authorities say suicide car bomber killed dozens of people and wounded over 100 in an attack claimed by the Taliban in the Afghan capital Kabul, authorities said.
AP Photo/ Rahmat Gul
An injured man looks out from an ambulance after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday Jan. 27, 2018. Authorities say suicide car bomber killed dozens of people and wounded over 100 in an attack claimed by the Taliban in the Afghan capital Kabul, authorities said.
An Afghan man holds a wounded child, after a car bomb exploded near the old Interior Ministry building, at Jamhuriat Hospital in Kabul on January 27, 2018.
AFP/Getty Images
An Afghan man holds a wounded child, after a car bomb exploded near the old Interior Ministry building, at Jamhuriat Hospital in Kabul on January 27, 2018.
A soldier reacts as a wounded man is assisted at the site of a deadly suicide attack in the center of Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018. Authorities say suicide car bomber killed dozens of people and wounded over 100 in an attack claimed by the Taliban in the Afghan capital Kabul, authorities said.
AP Photo/Massoud Hossaini
A soldier reacts as a wounded man is assisted at the site of a deadly suicide attack in the center of Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018. Authorities say suicide car bomber killed dozens of people and wounded over 100 in an attack claimed by the Taliban in the Afghan capital Kabul, authorities said.

Updated 6 hours ago

KABUL, Afghanistan — A suicide bomber driving an ambulance coasted through a security checkpoint in Afghanistan's capital on Saturday by telling police he was taking a patient to a nearby hospital and then detonated his explosives at a second checkpoint, killing at least 95 people and wounding 158 more in an attack claimed by the Taliban, authorities said.

The powerful explosion was felt throughout the capital, Kabul, and covered the blast area in smoke and dust. Dozens of vehicles were damaged or destroyed, and several shops, including some selling antiques and photography equipment, were decimated.

Windows at the nearby Jamhuriat government hospital were shattered, and its walls were damaged. People ran out to help, and ambulances arrived to transport dozens of wounded people to hospitals.

The Interior Ministry said four suspects in the deadly bombing, which occurred near the European Union and Indian consulates, had been arrested and were being questioned, but it didn't elaborate.

“The majority of the dead in the attack are civilians, but of course we have military casualties as well,” ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said.

A Taliban spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, claimed responsibility for the bombing, which sent thick, black smoke into the sky from a site near the government's former Interior Ministry building.

The bombing came just a week after Taliban militants killed 22 people at an international hotel in Kabul.

It has been a month of relentless attacks across Afghanistan, with the Taliban and an Islamic State group affiliate making alternate claims of responsibility. The brutality and frequency of the attacks, including one in December at a Shiite cultural center, has shattered Afghanistan's usually quiet winter, when fighting normally slows down.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres quickly condemned Saturday's attack, saying through a spokesman that “Indiscriminate attacks against civilians ... can never be justified.” U.S. Ambassador to Afghanistan John R. Bass called the attack “senseless and cowardly.”

And the International Committee of the Red Cross seethed that the ambulance attack was “unacceptable and unjustifiable,” saying in a tweet: “The use of an ambulance in today's attack in #Kabul is harrowing.”

It was the second Taliban attack in a week on high-security targets in the city.

Last weekend, six Taliban militants attacked Kabul's Intercontinental Hotel, leaving 22 people, including 14 foreigners, dead. About 150 guests fled the gun battle and fire sparked by the assault by climbing down bedsheets tied to balconies. The U.S. Department of State said American citizens were killed and injured in that attack.

The hotel attack prompted the United States to repeat its demand that Pakistan expel Taliban members who have found sanctuary on its soil, with particular reference to the Haqqani network. On Wednesday a U.S. drone slammed into Pakistani tribal territory that borders Afghanistan, killing two Haqqani commanders, said Pakistani officials, who deny providing organized camps for their safety. Pakistan says the Taliban cross the porous border that separates the countries along with the estimated 1.5 million Afghan refugees still living in Pakistan.

The recent attacks have infuriated Afghans, frustrated by the worsening security after 16 years of war. The Afghans have expressed their anger with neighbor Pakistan for harboring insurgents and with the U.S.-led coalition for its inability to suppress the insurgency. They also have blamed the deteriorating security situation on a deeply divided government embroiled in political feuding that has paralyzed Parliament.

After Saturday's attacks Pakistan issued a statement that condemned the bombing, saying, “No cause or ends justify acts of terrorism against innocent people.”

Afghan security forces, whose competency has been uneven, have struggled to fight the Taliban since the U.S. and NATO formally ended their combat mission in 2014.

U.S. President Donald Trump has pursued a plan that involves sending thousands more troops to Afghanistan and envisions shifting away from a time-based approach to one that more explicitly links U.S. assistance to concrete results from the Afghan government. The Republican president's U.N. envoy, Nikki Haley, said after a recent visit to Afghanistan that his policy was working and that peace talks between the government and the Taliban are closer than ever before.

___

Associated Press writer Kathy Gannon in Islamabad contributed to this report.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.