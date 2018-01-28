Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Photos of raw pork carted into San Jose store lead to probe

The Associated Press | Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, 2:36 p.m.
In this March 3, 2011, file photo, boneless pork loins sit waiting to be packaged at a grocery store in Des Moines, Iowa.
SAN JOSE, Calif. — Authorities are investigating a delivery of raw, unwrapped pork that was hauled into a Northern California grocery store in shopping carts.

The Santa Clara County Department of Environmental Health says it received complaints Friday about an "unauthorized delivery of pork" to the 99 Ranch Market in San Jose.

The agency says it is "taking immediate steps to conduct a thorough investigation and appropriate actions to ensure food safety for the public."

Department officials are looking into the delivery after San Jose resident Loretta Seto posted images of the delivery to Facebook.

Jim's Farm Meat Co. office manager Maria Moon confirms to the Modesto Bee the meat came from her company.

She says the two employees seen pushing the carts into the store have been fired.

