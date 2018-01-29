'Super blue blood moon' coming early Wednesday

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Viewing of a "super blue blood moon" early Wednesday will be tough for the eastern part of the United States.

The moonset and the lunar event occurring within about 30 minutes of each other will make for difficult viewing, according to a statement from NASA.

The National Weather Service is predicting Tuesday night will be partly cloudy and Wednesday partly sunny.

"So your best opportunity if you live in the east is to head outside about 6:45 a.m. and get to a high place to watch the start of the eclipse — make sure you have a clear line of sight to the horizon in the west-northwest, opposite from where the sun will rise," Gordon Johnston, a program executive and lunar blogger at NASA headquarters in Washington, said in that agency's statement.

A "super blue blood moon" is a combination of three lunar events:

• a "supermoon" — when the moon is closest to the Earth in its orbit.

• the second full moon of the month, or a "blue moon."

• a lunar eclipse, when the moon passes through the Earth's shadow, giving off a reddish tint.

The event will be best viewed on the West Coast and in Alaska and Hawaii, the statement said.

On Jan. 31, 3 lunar events will come together in an unusual overlap that's being called a super blue blood moon. See how this celestial rarity will help @NASAMoon scientists observe what happens when the lunar surface cools quickly during a lunar eclipse: https://t.co/5keRakwhUk pic.twitter.com/x9jhb5foVY — NASA (@NASA) January 28, 2018

There's a lunar eclipse on Wednesday, Jan. 31. This video explains what that is and why the Moon will appear red: https://t.co/3shWcNZGbR — NASA Moon (@NASAMoon) January 26, 2018

