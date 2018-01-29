Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Gun used to shoot Ohio deputy in June 2016 found in pond

The Associated Press | Monday, Jan. 29, 2018, 8:48 a.m.
LEBANON, Ohio — Authorities say the gun used in a shooting that wounded a southwestern Ohio sheriff's deputy has been found more than a year and a half later.

WCPO-TV reports that the rifle was recovered from a pond in Deerfield Township, about 20 miles northeast of downtown Cincinnati.

Sgt. John Smith of the Warren County Sheriff's Office said Sunday that a civilian found the gun on private property.

The weapon was missing when officers arrested shooting suspect Mohammed Laghaoui after an hours-long manhunt in June 2016.

The now 21-year-old Laghaoui was sentenced to 36 years in prison for shooting and injuring his father and a Warren County deputy who responded to the domestic dispute.

Defense attorneys argued that Laghaoui should have been found not guilty by reason of insanity.

