Michigan State trustees issue apologies for Nassar's crime

Like their counterparts at Penn State before them, Michigan State University trustees are gaining a new perspective on trust in the wake of a sexual abuse scandal on a Big Ten campus.

News that Larry Nassar, a respected Michigan State and USA Gymnastics sports medicine doctor was indeed a child predator who roamed the Michigan State campus for years victimizing young female athletes with impunity, has raised questions about just what responsibility a board can and should bear for acts that occur on its watch.

The same thing happened when officials at Penn State learned that Jerry Sandusky, a former assistant football coach, abused young boys in and around the campus for years. Sandusky eventually was convicted and sentenced to 30-60 years in prison. Six years later, questions about the board's handling of the scandal that has cost Penn State about $250 million in lawsuit settlements as associated costs continue to rock meetings.

Nassar was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison last week after more than 150 young women, including several Olympic gymnasts, stepped forward to issue victim impact statements. To date, the university's athletic director and president have stepped down. And like Penn State, Michigan State faces the prospect of paying out millions of dollars to settle victims' lawsuits.

Inside Higher Ed reported Monday morning that Michigan State trustee are grappling with their responsibilities in the aftermath of the scandal that shocked the nation. Two of eight members of the board have said they will not stand for re-election and regrets have been issued all around the board table.

“Trustees spoke of the future Friday in an emotional meeting at which they also accepted Simon's resignation and apologized to Nassar's victims. Several choked up as they gave individual statements pledging to change a culture at Michigan State that allowed Nassar to abuse girls and young women unchecked for years,” the trade publication reported.

