Police: Man killed after pulling gun on Baltimore officer

BALTIMORE — Authorities in Baltimore are continuing to investigate the fatal police shooting of man who police say pulled a semiautomatic handgun on an officer during a foot chase.

Police spokesman T.J. Smith says the incident started when officers tried to make a traffic stop Sunday night. The driver sped off and was followed by a police helicopter.

Smith says police arrived on scene once the car stopped and arrested a woman who had been in the car, but the man ran off and later drew a gun and pointed it at a pursuing officer, who then shot the man.

Police have not released the name of the 33-year-old man, but Smith says he was known to law enforcement.

Authorities say that in addition to the handgun pointed at the officer, the man also was carrying a bag containing a fake handgun.