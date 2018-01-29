Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Republicans vote to release memo alleging FBI missteps

The Washington Post | Monday, Jan. 29, 2018, 7:45 p.m.
Rep. Devin Nunes, R.-Calif., heads the House Intelligence Committee.
Updated 21 hours ago

WASHINGTON — The House Intelligence Committee voted Monday evening to release a memo detailing alleged surveillance abuses by the FBI and Justice Department, escalating a political fight between conservatives and the nation's intelligence agencies.

The vote, which proceeded along party lines in the Republican-controlled committee, means that President Trump will have up to five days to review the material and decide whether to keep it secret. If he does nothing, the committee can release the memo publicly. The committee also voted along party lines against releasing a rebuttal memo from Democrats, who denounced both moves upon leaving the closed-door hearing.

“We had votes today to politicize the intelligence process,” said Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., the committee's ranking member. He also said the committee is investigating the FBI and Justice Department. The memo effort was led by the committee's chairman, Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., who was not immediately available to speak about the vote.

The memo has become a flash point in the political battle surrounding efforts to understand the scope of Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election and whether any of Trump's associates coordinated with the Kremlin. Republicans say the document shows the investigation may be tainted by political bias. Democrats call it a cynical attempt to undercut the work of Special Counsel Robert Mueller and the law enforcement agencies behind him.

People familiar with the memo say its main target is the FBI's relationship with Christopher Steele, a British ex-spy who was hired in 2016 by a Washington research firm to examine any connections between Trump and Russian leaders. The work, which was funded by Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign and the Democratic National Committee, led to a dossier of allegations against Trump and some of his advisers — accusations the president has denied.

Within the FBI, some of Steele's work was eventually incorporated into a 2016 application to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court to conduct surveillance on Carter Page, a former Trump campaign adviser. Republican lawmakers have suggested that Steele provided bad information to the FBI, which in turn used that information as part of its basis for a surveillance order, leading to a broader probe of Trump associates.

People familiar with the memo said it does not conclusively say whether Steele intentionally passed suspect information to the FBI, or simply made a mistake.

But even before Monday's vote, the memo has strained relations between the White House and the Justice Department, and the Justice Department and Congress.

The president wants the memo to go public. He has also told close advisers that the document is starting to make people realize how the FBI and the Mueller probe are biased against him, according to one person familiar with his remarks.

The Justice Department, however, has come out against the memo's release. Assistant Attorney General Stephen Boyd wrote to Congress last week, warning them that releasing the memo without giving the Justice Department and the FBI an opportunity to review it “would be extraordinarily reckless,” because doing so could cause harm to national security and ongoing investigations.

Since that letter was written, FBI Director Christopher Wray was allowed to review the memo, though it has not been reviewed by the FBI's in-house lawyers, according to people familiar with the matter.

The fight over the memo underscores a broader concern among U.S. intelligence agencies that the political tussles could cause longtime allies to share fewer intelligence reports. Several U.S. officials said there are growing concerns that congressional demands for classified intelligence, followed by efforts to make public some of that information, will lead foreign intelligence partners to restrict what information it shares with the U.S.

