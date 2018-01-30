Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Extinct eastern cougar to be removed from endangered species list

Suzanne Elliott | Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018, 8:03 a.m.
Pixabay
In this Friday, June 8, 2012 photo, Megan-Kate Ferguson, curator of animal development and training at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens, takes a look at Joseph, a cougar she trained.
In this Friday, June 8, 2012 photo, Megan-Kate Ferguson, curator of animal development and training at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens, takes a look at Joseph, a cougar she trained.

Updated 8 hours ago

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is removing the extinct eastern cougar from the Federal List of Threatened and Endangered Wildlife, correcting a lingering anomaly that listed the species despite it likely having gone extinct many decades before the Endangered Species Act was even enacted.

Data from researchers in 21 states and Canadian provinces across the subspecies' former eastern North American range indicate the eastern cougar likely disappeared forever at least 70 years ago.

The removal of the extinct subspecies from the endangered species list will take effect February 22, 2018. Extinct animals and plants cannot be protected under the Endangered Species Act.

Accounts suggest that most eastern cougars disappeared in the 1800s, killed out of fear for human and livestock safety. The cougar was also a victim of massive deforestation and overharvesting of white-tailed deer, the cougar's primary prey. The last records of eastern cougars are believed to be from Maine in 1938 and New Brunswick, Canada, in 1932.

The removal of the eastern cougar from the endangered species list does not affect the status of the Florida panther, a separate cougar subspecies listed as endangered.

