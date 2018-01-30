Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Study shows quicker relief for veterans with PTSD

The Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018, 8:42 a.m.
FILE - In this June 10, 2017 photo provided by Operation Resolute Support, U.S. Soldiers with Task Force Iron maneuver an M-777 howitzer, so it can be towed into position at Bost Airfield, Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Justin T. Updegraff, Operation Resolute Support via AP, File)
FILE - In this June 10, 2017 photo provided by Operation Resolute Support, U.S. Soldiers with Task Force Iron maneuver an M-777 howitzer, so it can be towed into position at Bost Airfield, Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Justin T. Updegraff, Operation Resolute Support via AP, File)

Updated 3 hours ago

A study of 370 active-duty service members at Fort Hood, Texas, shows that two weeks of intensive therapy is as effective in reducing post-traumatic stress disorder symptoms as a civilian therapy that takes eight weeks.

The study notes , however, that “reductions in PTSD symptom severity with all treatments were relatively modest, suggesting that further research is needed to determine the clinical importance of these findings.”

The quicker results is important for military members whose duties don't allow for the longer therapy, a story on Military.com notes.

Both methods consisted of 10 sessions of prolonged exposure therapy. The difference is that the Afghanistan and Iraq war veterans did the sessions on consecutive days instead of spaced out over eight weeks.

The therapy consists of veterans repeatedly discussing their most disturbing traumatic memories and learning how to deal with them.

The team conducting the study included Edna B. Foa, a clinical psychologist at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, and researchers in California, Massachusetts and Texas.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.