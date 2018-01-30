Study shows quicker relief for veterans with PTSD

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A study of 370 active-duty service members at Fort Hood, Texas, shows that two weeks of intensive therapy is as effective in reducing post-traumatic stress disorder symptoms as a civilian therapy that takes eight weeks.

The study notes , however, that “reductions in PTSD symptom severity with all treatments were relatively modest, suggesting that further research is needed to determine the clinical importance of these findings.”

The quicker results is important for military members whose duties don't allow for the longer therapy, a story on Military.com notes.

Both methods consisted of 10 sessions of prolonged exposure therapy. The difference is that the Afghanistan and Iraq war veterans did the sessions on consecutive days instead of spaced out over eight weeks.

The therapy consists of veterans repeatedly discussing their most disturbing traumatic memories and learning how to deal with them.

The team conducting the study included Edna B. Foa, a clinical psychologist at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, and researchers in California, Massachusetts and Texas.