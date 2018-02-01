A gastronomical discovery: space food from poop

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Researchers have found a way to grow food on deep-space missions using the astronauts' feces.

A team of Penn State researchers said their waste treatment process could solve issues like preserving and cooking food in space.

Bringing enough food to last months- and years-long voyages to Mars and beyond has been a long-time problem for researchers, said Penn State geoscientist Christopher House.

In the journal Life Sciences in Space Research, the researchers said their process produced food that was “52 percent and 36 percent fats, making it a potential source of nutrition for astronauts.”

House described the biomass as a “smear of microbial goo” that resembled Vegemite or Marmite -- food spreads made from leftover brewers' yeast.

The researchers used a microbial reactor to break down liquid and solid waste similar to the process used to make animal feed. Researchers said their technique is valuable to space travel because no oxygen is used during the conversion process.

“Each component is quite robust and fast and breaks down quickly,” House said of the technique that involves treating feces to grow edible foods. “That's why this might have potential for future space flight. It's faster than growing tomatoes or potatoes.”

Penn State's news release said astronauts aboard the International Space Station currently repurpose some urine for drinkable water, but the process is energy intensive. And solid waste management, which involves ejecting waste into space where it burns up in the Earth's atmosphere, is a hurdle, too, House said.

If the process would be fine tuned to be able to reuse that waste to make it into food for astronauts, House said: “That would be a fantastic development for deep-space travel.”

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.