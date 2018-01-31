Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Police: Maryland women locked up kids, made them eat dog feces

Wire Reports | Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, 8:30 p.m.
Besline Joseph, left, and Amanda Wright
WBAL-TV
Besline Joseph, left, and Amanda Wright

Updated 24 hours ago

MARDELA SPRINGS, Md. — Three children in Maryland were beaten and reportedly locked up and fed on bread and water, oatmeal and sometimes dog feces, authorities said Wednesday.

Amanda R. Wright, 29, and Besline Joseph, 25, both of Mardela Springs, were arrested Wednesday and charged with multiple counts of child abuse involving the children in their custody.

Investigators determined the three victims, ages 8, 9 and 10, lived with Wright and her live-in girlfriend, Joseph.

The investigation has revealed that since late spring or early summer of 2017, the three children endured physical beatings on a number of occasions from both suspects, according to police, and the beatings are believed to have been inflicted with hands, extension cords, belts, sticks and other objects.

Officials say the children sustained bloody noses, bruises and cuts.

Authorities say the women also repeatedly assaulted the children with a stun gun.

Investigators also learned the children were reportedly locked in closets and a basement, with a limited time when they were not confined. They were threatened with death if they told anyone about the abuse, police said.

Wright and Joseph are charged with three counts each of first-degree child abuse, second-degree child abuse, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, neglect of a minor, stalking, use of a dangerous weapon with intent to injure, false imprisonment and one count each of causing ingestion of a bodily fluid, preventing/interfering with report of suspected child abuse or neglect, and conspiracy to commit first degree child abuse.

On Friday, Maryland State Police got information on allegations of child abuse involving the suspects.

The Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division immediately started an investigation, in cooperation with Child Protective Services personnel assigned to the Wicomico Child Advocacy Center, police said.

Based on the allegations, Child Protective Services officials removed the three children from the home the night the investigation began and have asked state police not to release additional details that may identify the children.

