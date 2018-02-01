Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Deal with it! Punxsutawney Phil says 6 more weeks of winter on Groundhog Day 
World

900 workers trapped in South African gold mine after outage

The Associated Press | Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, 10:36 a.m.
Pixabay

Updated 20 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG — South African media say about 900 miners are trapped underground at a gold mine after a shaft elevator stopped working because of a power outage.

South African news station eNCA reports about 64 of the miners have been rescued.

The African News Agency reports Thursday that the miners are believed to be safe while they await evacuation from the Beatrix mine in Free State province.

The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union issued a statement expressing its concern, saying some of the trapped miners could suffer from dehydration or might lack access to medication.

“This incident also raises serious concern regarding the lacking emergency contingency plans at the mine for alternative and backup power generation,” the statement reads.

Colleagues of the miners say they are helping to deliver food and water to them.

A thunderstorm caused the power outage at the mine, which is run by the Sibanye-Stillwater company.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me