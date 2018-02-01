900 workers trapped in South African gold mine after outage

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

JOHANNESBURG — South African media say about 900 miners are trapped underground at a gold mine after a shaft elevator stopped working because of a power outage.

South African news station eNCA reports about 64 of the miners have been rescued.

The African News Agency reports Thursday that the miners are believed to be safe while they await evacuation from the Beatrix mine in Free State province.

The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union issued a statement expressing its concern, saying some of the trapped miners could suffer from dehydration or might lack access to medication.

“This incident also raises serious concern regarding the lacking emergency contingency plans at the mine for alternative and backup power generation,” the statement reads.

Colleagues of the miners say they are helping to deliver food and water to them.

A thunderstorm caused the power outage at the mine, which is run by the Sibanye-Stillwater company.