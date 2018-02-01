Alabama student suspended for asking her girlfriend to prom

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Two female high school students were given an in-school suspension after one of them asked her girlfriend to the prom.

AL.com reports the girls are students at Alexandria High School in Alabama's Calhoun County school system.

The promposal happened Tuesday during a talent show. Ashley Fadely, a senior at the school, told AL.com that the girl who did the asking and another girl who helped her were served their in-school suspension Wednesday.

Fadely said the girl who was asked to the prom was performing in the talent show and that she was not disciplined.

School officials called the promposal a "disruption," according to Fadely.

"I was there when it happened," Fadely told AL.com. "It was right after her performance. No words were spoken by them. They just got happy, hugged and that was it."

The school's principal Anthony Mack Holley and the Calhoun County Schools Superintendent haven't responded to requests for comment.

"If it was a male and a female student, nothing would have been done," Fadely told AL.com.

A former student at the school, Nick Wyville, posted to Facebook about the incident, and included a letter that he sent to school administration.

Reaction to the post was mostly positive, with former and current students expressing their appreciation for Wyville's letter.

Fadely told AL.com a few students have said they will boycott the prom if the girls aren't allowed attend together.

"I don't think it was right that they might not be allowed to go to prom. I've decided ... I'm not going to prom," she said. "Some students have been trying to get refunds for prom (fees already paid)."