Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Deal with it! Punxsutawney Phil says 6 more weeks of winter on Groundhog Day 
World

Trump says Republicans had a bumper year

The Associated Press | Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, 1:15 p.m.
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the 2018 House and Senate Republican Member Conference at The Greenbrier, in Lewisburg, WVa., Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the 2018 House and Senate Republican Member Conference at The Greenbrier, in Lewisburg, WVa., Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Updated 17 hours ago

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, West Virginia — President Donald Trump used a speech before GOP lawmakers Thursday to pat fellow party members on the back and take digs at Democrats just days after calling for bipartisan unity.

Trump also urged the passage of an immigration framework that has been lambasted by Democrats and some members of his party, making clear that he sees no room for compromise.

Speaking to the House and Senate Republicans at their annual legislative retreat at the luxury Greenbrier Resort, Trump claimed his first year in office was “one of the greatest years in the history of politics, in the history of our country, for a party, what we've done and what we've accomplished. I don't think it's been done.”

That's despite a limited legislative record that includes a single, though sizable accomplishment: passage of the Republican tax bill.

Still, he said the party was unified like never before and claimed he'd now fulfilled “far more promises” than even he'd promised, dubbing his record: “promises plus.”

Days after calling on both parties to come together in his State of the Union speech, Trump criticized Democrats for the less than enthusiastic reception they'd given him on Capitol Hill.

“They sat there stone cold, no smile, no applause,” Trump said, suggesting that “perhaps they'd rather see us not do well than see our country do great. ... We have to change that.”

Trump also urged those gathered to rally around a White House immigration proposal unveiled last week.

Trump said the plan, which would provide a path to citizenship for as many as 1.8 million young people living in the country illegally in exchange for money for his southern border wall and a major overhaul of the legal immigration system, represented the “center, mainstream view of the American people.”

Democrats have rejected the plan outright, accusing Trump of using the fight over “Dreamer” immigrants to push through a hyper-conservative immigration agenda, while some conservative Republicans have rejected it as “amnesty.”

But Trump claimed that, if Democrats don't agree to the plan he's presented, it will be because they want the issue to animate voters in the 2018 midterm elections.

“It's now an election issue that will go to our benefit, not their benefit,” he said.

Hours earlier, Trump lashed out at Democrats on Twitter, castigating them for failing to support his agenda.

“They Resist, Blame, Complain and Obstruct - and do nothing,” he wrote.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me